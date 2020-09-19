'She never failed': Reaction to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WASHINGTON – Lawmakers, past presidents, world leaders and pundits reacted Friday night to the death of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a lifelong pioneer for gender equality and the second woman to serve on the nation's highest court.

Ginsburg leaves behind an enormous influence on the law as the nation’s preeminent litigator for women’s rights, a federal appeals court judge, a Supreme Court justice for 27 years and, most recently, as the leader of the high court’s liberal bloc, where she served as a bulwark against an increasingly conservative majority.

Even as they mourn Ginsburg's death, officials at the White House and on Capitol Hill began thinking about the process of filling her seat.

And then there were eight: Supreme Court is used to working shorthanded

Here is a look at how she is being remembered.

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump was speaking at a rally at the time of Ginsburg's passing. Afterward, when asked for a reaction, he said, "She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman — whether you agree or not — she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life.”

"Actually sad to hear that. I am sad to hear that," he continued.

Trump later called Ginsburg a "titan of the law" and that her opinions "have inspired all Americans, and generations of great legal minds."





First lady Melania Trump

The first lady tweeted her condolences on Saturday morning.

"Justice's Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing is a immense loss. Her tenacity & strength were matched by her intellect & compassion, & her spirit will live on in all she has inspired. My prayers are with her family & all who loved her. #RIPRBG"

Former President Barack Obama

The 44th president released his remembrance of Ginsburg in a post to Medium overnight Friday.

U.S President Barack Obama greets Supreme Court Justices Anthony Kennedy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer before the State of the Union address on Capitol Hill on January 25, 2011 in Washington, DC. More

"Over a long career on both sides of the bench — as a relentless litigator and an incisive jurist — Justice Ginsburg helped us see that discrimination on the basis of sex isn’t about an abstract ideal of equality; that it doesn’t only harm women; that it has real consequences for all of us. It’s about who we are — and who we can be," Obama wrote.

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought to the end, through her cancer, with unwavering faith in our democracy and its ideals. That’s how we remember her." He followed that with a reference to Ginsburg's deathbed wish that her seat on the court not be filled by Trump.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden

The former Vice President made remarks Friday night, saying Ginsburg "stood for all of us," continuing that "In the coming days, we should focus on the loss of [the Justice] & her enduring legacy."

Joe Biden calls Ruth Bader Ginsburg "not only a giant in the legal profession, but a beloved figure."



He added, "She practiced the highest American ideals as a justice — equality and justice under the law. Ruth Bader Ginsburg stood for all of us" https://t.co/A4W3Muvj7F pic.twitter.com/bzei9c91wm



— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 19, 2020

"She never failed," Biden continued. "She was fierce, unflinching in her pursuit of civil rights for everyone."

Joe said the winner of the Nov. 3 election should get to pick who succeeds Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

More: McConnell says Senate will vote on Trump's nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat

“Let me be clear, that the voters should pick the president and the president should pick the Justice for the Senate to consider,” Biden said.

Sen. Joseph Biden, D-Del., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, talks to Supreme Court nominee Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg prior to the start of her confirmation hearing before the committee on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, July 20, 1993 in Washington. More