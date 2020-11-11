'She made music jump into 3D': Wendy Carlos, the reclusive synth genius

This summer, an 80-year-old synthesiser pioneer suddenly appeared online. She had been silent for 11 years, but now something had appeared that she just wouldn’t tolerate. “Please be aware there’s a purported ‘biography’ on me just released,” wrote Wendy Carlos on the homepage of her 16-bit-friendly website, a Siamese cat and a synthesiser behind her portrait. “No one ever interviewed me [for it], nor anyone I know,” she went on. “Aren’t there new, more interesting targets?”

Given that Carlos is arguably the most important living figure in the history of electronic music, it’s remarkable that Amanda Sewell’s Wendy Carlos: A Biography is the first book about her. This is the musician who pushed Robert Moog to perfect his first analogue synthesiser, from which pop, prog, electronica and film music flourished. Her smash-hit 1968 album Switched-On Bach made the Moog internationally famous and became the second classical album ever to go platinum in the US. Then came her extraordinary soundtracks for A Clockwork Orange, The Shining and Tron. She made an ambient album five years before Brian Eno did, and jumped from analogue machines to do leading work in digital synthesis, but worried that her status as one of the first visible transgender artists in the US would overshadow it.

Carlos did not respond to “repeat requests” to be interviewed, says Sewell. Dozens who worked with Carlos also declined; some said Sewell shouldn’t write it at all. She spent five years digging up details about Carlos in obscure electronic and computer music magazines, “meticulously documenting everything and citing sources very heavily, as I knew Wendy was litigious”. (Carlos’s company, Serendip LLC, has taken out several lawsuits over the years, most recently in 2016 against YouTube user Lewis Bond for using her music in a Clockwork Orange spoof video). Carlos’s spiky, funny website was a great resource too, full of affectionate encounters. “Stanley [Kubrick] told me I was the most outspoken, candid person he had worked with,” Carlos wrote in 1999, not long after his death. “This merely means in my case that I had a big mouth, and sometimes still say too much, perhaps even here.”

Carlos’s high standards and industrious work ethic began in her childhood. Born in 1939 into a working-class Rhode Island family, her music-loving parents couldn’t afford a piano: her father drew a keyboard on paper so she could practise between lessons. She built a hi-fi system for her parents by cutting wood and soldering wire and won a science contest at 14 by inventing a computer. She then made her first tape machine for music-making, after falling in love with the early electronic music of Pierre Henry and Bebe Barron.

Robert Moog with his synthesiser in 1970. Photograph: Jack Robinson/Getty Images More

By the time she found Robert Moog napping on a banquette at a New York audio conference in 1964, she was a music and physics graduate of Brown and Columbia. Moog soaked up her suggestions for sound filter banks and pitch-sliding controls, which became original features of his synthesiser; Carlos also wanted a touch-sensitive keyboard, not standard on the instrument until the late 1970s.

Then came Switched-On Bach, thanks to another influential friend, Rachel Elkind, secretary to Columbia Records’ boss Goddard Lieberson: Columbia was running an album sales campaign called Bach to Rock, and Elkind thought her friend could make a record that fitted the brief. Columbia wasn’t keen on Carlos’s ambitious collection of Moog reimaginings of the classical composer’s works, and in expectation of poor sales, offered her a low advance and a high royalty deal. Switched-On Bach topped the US classical charts for the next three years.

