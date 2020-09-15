‘She knows how to bake’: Kate impresses as she and William have a bash at bagels

The Duchess of Cambridge looks like she may have perfected her baking skills during the lockdown after giving a masterclass in preparing bagels.

Kate and William got stuck in when they visited east London’s Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery to learn what has made the famous institution popular for more than 40 years.

Fiona McVeagh, 64, who has worked at the eatery for 33 years, said: “They are pretty good, especially her – she clearly knows how to bake.”

The 24-hour bakery has become the staple of clubbers, shift workers and tourists drawn to its renowned salt beef bagels, which give a taste of the food once popular with the East End’s former Jewish community – now largely replaced by Bengali Muslim residents.

The couple visited the East End to see how communities and businesses have been coping during the Covid-19 outbreak and to celebrate the area.

At the nearby East London Mosque and London Muslim Centre, the royals met staff, volunteers and local business leaders who helped provide food parcels to Muslim worshippers, Christians and those of no faith.

And they began their day by visiting the London Bridge Jobcentre, where they heard how some employers are using the coronavirus pandemic as an “excuse” to shed staff.

Wearing masks, aprons and gloves after sanitising their hands, the couple were given rough cuts of dough weighing more than 7lbs and Kate quickly kneaded hers into a round ball while William spent longer creating the right shape.

Each ball makes around 30 bagels and, after being complimented on her technique, Kate, who wore a Beulah dress and tan heels, laughed and said: “Just wait until you see the aftermath. I had beginner’s luck, they are getting worse!”

They carefully placed their dough balls into trays ready for the next stage in the process – being fashioned into smaller sizes – and Ms McVeagh joked “you’re after my job!”

When the couple first arrived, Amnon Cohen, 70, one of the co-founders, who started the bakery with his late brother, Asher Cohen, said: “We’ve been here 41 years, thank you for coming.”

William was introduced to Ms McVeagh and other workers, and said “We’ve heard there are very famous bagels in here”, and she asked “Have you ever had one?” and he replied “No, not here.”

The couple were taken through by Amnon’s son Elias Cohen, 27, to watch the bagels being made from scratch.

