She knew some Windsor Taylor Swift fans didn't get to buy tickets, so she threw them an Eras party

Windsor Public Library service representative Alyssa Lityneski threw an intimate Eras party at the city's Bridgeview branch to celebrate Taylor Swift's concerts in Detroit. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC - image credit)

Even though Alyssa Lityneski has tickets to one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows in Detroit, she knew that there were many other Windsor fans who wanted to go and couldn't get a seat.

So Lityneski decided to throw an event at Windsor Public Library's Bridgeview branch that she thinks Swift would love — gathering together Windsor Swifties to exchange friendship bracelets and sing along to their favourite tracks by the pop singer.

"With the Ticketmaster fiasco, I just wanted to celebrate her in Canada and with any way we could, to give fans something to look forward to even if they didn't have tickets," said Lityneski, who is a library service representative.

Right now, Swift's Eras Tour has been making its way across the United States, with two shows scheduled for Detroit's Ford Field Friday and Saturday. Though Swift has announced some international tour dates, there hasn't been any for Canada.

WATCH: Taylor Swift fans in Windsor share their love for the pop singer, hopes for Canadian dates

"My dad is in the queue right now for tonight and tomorrow," said Marissa Dodich, a Swiftie superfan who is still trying to snag last minute tickets.

"She really means a lot to me, she's like my favourite artist. Like I'm really glad she's here, but I wish it was easier to get tickets."

And Canadian fans are also holding out hope that Swift will eventually make her way to southern Ontario.

"I think she should come to Toronto," said Carly O'Neil.

"Hopefully Windsor, I think I'd have a better chance at getting tickets if she did."

Lityneski sat with other Swifties as they made beaded bracelets with some of Taylor's popular songs like Speak Now and All Too Well.

She said sharing that moment with others gave her a "warm, fuzzy feeling inside."