'She Kicks' Shines A Light on Women Sneaker Heads

Created in collaboration with editor Nav Gill and founder of @GirlOnKicks Sanne Poeze, She Kicks is the first book of its kind, celebrating women's impact and presence in the sneaker world.

Published by New York-based Studio 96, the comprehensive book is a truly immersive read that uplifts and empowers historically unheard voices within the industry. For far too long, women have been ignored when it comes to sneakers and streetwear and have not been given as much of a spotlight as their male counterparts.

Gill shares, "Having worked in the sneaker and streetwear industry for so long, I've met, worked with and heard of so many great women doing some truly incredible work within the sphere that weren't being celebrated in the same way as their male peers. She Kicks was born from wanting to share some of the huge contributions women have made in sneaker culture and the industry over the years and finally give them their long-overdue flowers."

The latest guide to women in streetwear highlights a wealth of designers, athletes and entrepreneurs who have molded and driven the industry forward. Filled with interactive images that can be scanned with a smartphone, the pages within this immense volume gift readers with a unique online experience, giving them further knowledge and insight into specific sneakers and designs. Other images lead to videos and exciting giveaways, ushering in new femme lovers of footwear.

She Kicks is available for $95 USD on Studio 96's online store. Take a peek inside above.