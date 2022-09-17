She-Hulk's Jameela Jamil: Madisynn Should Be in Every MCU Project — Plus, Is Titania a Villainous Misdirect?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s Jen Walters may have won the battle, by keeping Titania from cashing in on the She-Hulk name, but there may still be a war ahead.

For as Titania told Jen in court after having her claim to the She-Hulk name denied, “This isn’t over, hater.”

Speaking with TVLine in the video above, Jameela Jamil spilled no specifics on the superpowered influencer’s next move, but she did affirm, “We will stay true to one thing in particular about Titania that has existed from the first time she came out of the gate in 1984, which is: Her insecurities and her ego will continue to be at the forefront of every single thing she does and says.

“She is always trying to get over her childhood of being bullied,” Jamil explained. “So everything is an opportunity for victory for her…. She is so annoying.”

Jamil — who is well-known on social media for occasionally dressing down certain real-life “influencers” — says that getting to play an especially annoying one was “cathartic.”

“I knew exactly what I wanted to portray, all of the evils I wanted to call out…,” she shares. “Some influencers are great, but some are just the worst, man.”

But is Titania more than an ambitious influencer? Is she indeed poised to be if not the Big Bad of She-Hulk, any kind of big bad?” Jamil (colorfully) addresses that question at the 2:00 mark, before going on to name her favorite episode of the nine, and why. (Spoiler alert: “I want [Madisynn] to be in every single marvel project going forward, for sure.”)

