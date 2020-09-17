She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany reportedly cast as lead in forthcoming Disney+ series

Marvel Studios has reportedly cast Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany as the lead in the forthcoming She-Hulk Disney+ series.

She-Hulk is one of several series in development for the streaming service which take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon.

According to a report in Deadline, Maslany will be playing Jennifer Walters, a lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner (The Hulk) who gains powers of her own after an emergency blood transfusion.

View photos Tatiana Maslany attends the premiere of 'Pink Wall' in 2019Getty Images for SXSW More

Kat Coiro (It’s Always Sunny in Phileadelphia) is slated to direct several episodes of She-Hulk, while Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao is also attached.

In addition to her Emmy-nominated part in Orphan Black, Maslany is known for her role in Perry Mason on HBO, in which she starred alongside Matthew Rhys.

Other MCU series scheduled to arrive on Disney+ at some point in the future include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier follows the exploits of Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Falcon (Anthony Mackie), with both actors reprising their roles from the MCU theatrical films.

WandaVision focusses on the characters of Vision (Paul Bettany) and Wanda Maximof (Elizabeth Olsen), while Loki sees Tom Hiddleston return as the impish demigod Loki.

Read more

Avengers: Endgame set up arrival of next Marvel villain without anybody realising

Marvel fan spots tiny Captain America mistake in Avengers: Endgame battle scene

Mulan: How to stream the live-action remake exclusively on Disney+