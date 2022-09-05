She-Hulk BTS Photos Reveal How Tatiana Maslany Became a 6-Foot-7 Dance Partner for Megan Thee Stallion

If you’ve been wanting a behind-the-scenes look at the making of She-Hulk‘s dance party with new client Megan Thee Stallion, Jameela Jamil has come through.

As TVLine previously reported, The Good Place alum Jamil, who co-stars as superpowered influencer Titania on the weeks-old Disney+ series, played a role in the rapper’s supposed-to-be-a-surprise appearance in Episode 3. (tl;dr An Asgardian shapeshifter catfished Jen Walters’ former coworker Dennis into dating “Megan Thee Stallion.”)

“We knew that for that story, we needed a famous, beautiful, successful woman,” head writer/executive producer Jessica Gao told TVLine of the guest-casting. “We were going through all the possibilities… but when it came down to it, Jameela [Jamil] knew Megan from working on [HBO Max’s] Legendary together, and she brought her up.”

In the BTS photos shared by Jamil, you can see the 5-foot-something Maslany wearing her motion-capture suit and face-scanning camera headset while dancing atop apple boxes to establish the 6-foot-7 She-Hulk’s height/eyeline.

🥵THE GREATEST BTS PICS OF A MARVEL SHOW DON'T EXI- pic.twitter.com/uByeWOGMDy — Jameela Jamil 🌈 she/her (@jameelajamil) September 4, 2022

At first, Episode 3’s special guest star was just to make a courtroom cameo. But with one of series star Tatiana Maslany’s favorite performers cast in the role, the mid-credits bonus scene — where She-Hulk dances it out with her newly signed, famous client — was quickly added.

“The dancing was actually added to the script on the day, because Tatiana was so excited,” Kat Coiro, who directed Episode 3, shared with TVLine. “She’s the world’s biggest Megan Thee Stallion fan and we were like, ‘We’ve gotta give her something,’ so they threw together this dancing scene.”

Maslany in turn told us, “It was like one of my absolute top moments on set, of anything I’ve ever done. I was shaking and I was nervous, and then the music played and I was like, ‘I’m in a Megan Thee Stallion music video!’”

