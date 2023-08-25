She heard a noise at the back door. Then she checked her Ring cam, Florida cops say

A Central Florida neighborhood had an unexpected — and frightening — visitor early Monday morning.

According to a police report from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, deputies first responded to a call at a home in Kissimmee, about 20 minutes south of Orlando, about an attempted burglary in progress at around 1:30 a.m.

The homeowner told 911 that she heard a “jiggling” noise coming from her back patio door as if someone were trying to open it.

The complainant checked her Ring doorbell camera to see a “completely nude” stranger wearing only a head covering to hide his face, attempting to open the door, says the charging affidavit. In the Ring cam, she saw this individual making “obscene gestures” and bending over to expose his behind.

The victim locked herself in her bedroom and called police. As she was on the phone with an emergency operator, she heard someone tampering with the room’s window and saw a light outside.

When units arrived, they searched the home but didn’t find an intruder. While scanning the surrounding area for the suspect, at about 2 a.m., another call came in about a naked male on their property.

Deputies went to that nearby location and located the suspect, who then led them on a brief foot chase, jumping fences and hiding in bushes.

After he was Tasered twice and apprehended, the suspect was taken to the Osceola County Jail, charged with exposure of sexual organs and resisting arrest without violence.

“C’mon, man. You don’t run around naked,” Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez says in a Facebook post, which showed snippets of the doorbell cam and the takedown, adding, “Obviously, he’s got an orange jumpsuit.”