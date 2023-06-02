‘She hasn’t just raised the bar – she’s obliterated it’: readers on Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour

‘The set design was spectacular’

I have been fortunate enough to attend Beyoncé’s concerts seven times over the years. The audience really got into the Renaissance theme at this one, dressing up in a range of styles from disco to LGBTQ+ ball culture. Beyoncé performed for two and a half hours, playing nearly every track from the latest album, along with some of her previous hits as one big DJ mix.

The set design was spectacular, featuring robotic arms, a 50ft horse, a mirrored tank and a massive disco ball. And let’s not forget the other horse – from her album cover – Reneigh! What I loved most was how the concert paid tribute to Black queer culture, with nods to ballroom culture and the album’s musical influences. It was clear that a lot of thought and care went into every aspect of the show. I highly recommend attending Beyoncé’s latest tour if you have the chance: a celebration of music, culture, and creativity. Anton Wiltshire, 27, London – attended on 29 and 30 May in London

‘I’d never have thought she would have me in tears’

Going to this concert made me realise how much I’ve tried to keep a lid on my fandom for Beyoncé. Being one year younger than her, I’ve followed her since I first clocked the music video for No, No, No on MTV in 1998. I have accrued so much random information about the woman and her family that I could smash a round or two of Mastermind. I was lucky enough to be given a ticket to the Renaissance for my 40th birthday from a friend in Stockholm. I had always assumed I’d never be able to afford a ticket or beat the rush to buy them. I went with a group of self-professed superfans. We spent much of our pre-show time discussing how she might approach the setlist, what we wanted to hear, and if she would just play the whole album through. I would never have guessed that her opening section of slower, more classic songs while sitting on a piano, would have me in tears. Then she switched it up and did basically two and a half hours of higher-energy songs that felt specially chosen for me. I was so excited that I was politely told off by a lady behind me, who felt I should have got standing tickets rather than dancing in the seated area. Virginie, 40, Kent – attended opening night on 10 May in Stockholm

‘I needed 24 hours to process it’

I saw Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s OTR II gig back in 2018 and knew that this would be one not to miss – especially after being starved of gigs during the pandemic. Friends flew in from Oslo and Helsinki to join me and my wife. We had a great view of the stage. We stood next to a group from New York City who were taken aback at how reserved the Swedes can be. Chatting to them after the gig, they declared that they need to see it again with “their people”. I sort of understand – you never really get a huge sing-back with Swedish crowds, and people generally avoid lots of screaming so as not to disturb others. It’s all part of the social contract in these parts. While the Swedish sensibilities may partly explain the reaction, I do think people were basically stunned. I felt like I needed 24 hours to process it. The visuals were awe-inspiring. There was so much going on, you didn’t know where to look. Credit to the band and the dancers, not to mention the crew and technicians. She has not raised the bar with this tour – she has obliterated it. Big arena artists really have to step up if they’re going to compare. David, 46, Stockholm – attended on 11 May in Stockholm

‘Glitter as far as the eye could see’

On a Wednesday afternoon on the streets of Cardiff, there were glitter, sparkles and cowboy hats as far as the eye could see. It was a surreal and beautiful outpouring of love for Queen Bey. My friends and I are old-school Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child fans, and although I had immersed myself in Beyoncé playlists in the months leading up to the concert, I wasn’t sure what to expect. What she delivered blew our minds. Her voice, the passionate performance, the outfits; not to mention the silver tank, giant glitterball flying above the crowd and various horses making the Cardiff crowd gasp in awe. It was impossible to hear the Renaissance songs without standing up in our seats. The fact that we only realised the next day that our high-up, side-on view of the stage hadn’t allowed us to see the big screen and appreciate the visuals and lights in detail, is a testament to Beyoncé’s voice and the energy of the show. Before the concert, my friends and I had heard about fans who had tickets for multiple shows and I thought it was probably over the top. After the concert, I wished we’d done the same. Lisa Davies, 41, Pebworth – attended on 17 May in Cardiff

‘She is an amazing performer, although the rain affected her a little’

Beyoncé is an amazing performer, although the rain affected her a little at the start. I found that where we sat behind the standing area, there was an empty gap between us and the action. But our section was into it all the same. There were a few missing big hits – which is understandable given her back catalogue – and the length of time of the costume changes broke up the atmosphere each time we’d got into a run of songs. She is a brilliant vocalist though – as good in that department now as the previous three times I’ve seen her. Holly, 30, Manchester – attended on 20 May in Edinburgh

‘Beyoncé was like an ethereal goddess who had travelled through space and time’

My heart started racing when the lights went out, and I burst into tears when she appeared on stage. The show was an ambitious, breathtaking spectacle that exuded opulence and joy. Beyoncé was like an ethereal goddess who had travelled through space and time. As poised and professional as she is, what came through was how much fun she was having. Her stacked setlist had us dancing all the way through. My favourite moment was the introduction to Renaissance. This happens right after the first act (singing ballads in a ballgown), when she returns to the stage as a futuristic robot. It captures the essence of Beyoncé: always taking her artistry to the next level. I enjoyed it so much I went again in London last night. I’m also attending one of her Warsaw shows at the end of June. How many times can you see the Renaissance? The limit does not exist! Ash D’Souza, 26, London – attended on 17 May in Cardiff