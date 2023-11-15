She’s a Gamecock! Joyce Edwards, No. 2 prospect in 2024 class, picks South Carolina

Camden High School’s Joyce Edwards is staying home.

Edwards, the No. 2 class of 2024 prospect in the nation, announced her commitment to South Carolina women’s basketball Wednesday in a ceremony at Camden High that aired nationally on ESPN.

Edwards picked South Carolina over Clemson and LSU. She is the third Class of 2024 commitment for coach Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks. Staley started recruiting Edwards when she was still in the eighth grade, and USC was her first Power 5 offer.

Edwards joins fellow five-stars Maddy McDaniel (No. 12 prospect) and Adhel Tac (No. 26), who both signed their national letters of intent last week.

Edwards, a 6-foot-2 senior, is the state of South Carolina’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year. She was also named USA Today High School Sports National Girls Athlete of the Year and 2022-23 MaxPreps Female National Athlete of the Year. As a junior at Camden, Edwards averaged 28.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game.

She led Camden to it first state title since 1982 last season and eclipsed 3,000 career points. The Bulldogs are the No. 1 preseason team in Class 3A this year.

The crowd at South Carolina’s 114-76 victory over then-No. 14 Maryland Sunday broke out in chants of, “We want Joyce!” Edwards attended the game and announced her commitment date the next day.

She recently won gold in the Under-19 World Cup with Team USA and current Gamecock Chloe Kitts. Edwards — the youngest player on the roster — was the squad’s leading scorer for the tournament, averaging 12.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.

In addition to a stellar basketball career, Edwards has earned all-state honors in soccer and volleyball.

She joins former five-stars MiLaysia Fulwiley and Ashlyn Watkins as the Gamecocks’ most recent in-state, high-profile commitments.

South Carolina women’s basketball class of 2024:

Aug. 12: PG Maddy McDaniel – Upper Marlboro, Md.

Oct. 27: Post Adhel Tac – Grand Prairie, Tx.

Nov. 15: F Joyce Edwards – Camden, S.C.