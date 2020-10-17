She found love in a war zone, then bought a house for $5: A WWII bride's story

Alice Lawson, 97, in her Lincoln Park, Michigan home on Oct. 13, 2020. Lawson, originally from Belgium, met her husband John E. Lawson during World War II in Belgium where both were in the medical field. During the war, Lawson and her family helped hide Jewish people from the Nazi's saving dozens from going to concentration camps. She married her husband a few days after VE Day in May of 1945.

DETROIT – Alice Lawson can still remember the bombs whizzing over her head, 75 years later.

It wasn't how she imagined life as a newlywed would be.

Lawson, a teenager in Liège, Belgium, found love in an unlikely place: The middle of a war zone.

"He (her husband) looked at me and then came over and presented himself," she said. "That was it. Then we started dating."

She's one of more than 100,000 women from continental Europe who ended up as war brides. Much like Rosie the Riveter, cadet nurses, and Susan Ahn Cuddy — the first female gunnery officer in the navy — war brides contributed in their own ways to change American history.

View photos Alice and John Lawson in a photo taken in 1948. Lawson, originally from Belgium, met her husband during World War II in Belgium where both were in the medical field.During the war Lawson and her family helped hide Jewish people from the Nazi's saving dozens from going to concentration camps.She married her husband a few days after VE Day in May of 1945. More

The U.S. government passed the Immigration Act of 1924, which restricted immigration quotas from Europe and completely cut off immigration from Asia. This act stemmed from the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act and created the visa system for immigrants.

As World War II ravaged on, many American soldiers found themselves in lengthy deployments overseas. It's easy to imagine how GIs were looking for companionship through the locals and ended up finding love in the process.

In fact, so many GIs married women from overseas that the U.S. government created the War Brides Act of 1945 and 1946.

The 1945 act expedited the immigration process for mainly European war brides and their children. The 1946 act extended this privilege to Asian war brides who were previously barred from coming to the U.S. due to the Chinese Exclusion Act.

Lawson’s story was recently chronicled by the language-learning app Babbel. The app archived the Michigan war bride’s story in their magazine and gave readers an insight into how she learned English. Stories of other war brides and their experiences were also published.

Lawson still lives in the same Lincoln Park, Michigan, home she bought with her husband for $5 in 1950. Her living room mantle displays pictures from the past and present, giving visitors a visual family tree.

View photos Alice Lawson, 97, in her Lincoln Park, Michigan home on Oct. 13, 2020. Lawson, originally from Belgium, met her husband John E. Lawson during World War II in Belgium where both were in the medical field. During the war, Lawson and her family helped hide Jewish people from the Nazi's saving dozens from going to concentration camps. She married her husband a few days after VE Day in May of 1945. More

Before the war started, Lawson’s childhood was simple. Although she grew up in an industrial city, she would spend weekends visiting her grandparents’ orchard in the Belgian countryside. On Sundays, her family went into town where the main cathedral stood. They would go to the movies and eat ice cream at the park.

Another '80s comeback: 1987 Chevy Camaro reported stolen 32 years ago finally recovered in Indiana reservoir

'Boy, if he wants to do all that he must really care'

The calmness of her life changed as political tensions in Europe heightened. By the mid-’30s, Lawson’s father knew the war was coming, so he built a bomb shelter in the family backyard.

View photos Alice Lawson More

Story continues