She delivered mail in Florida City. Then a man with a rifle shot at her, investigators say

A U.S. Postal carrier was delivering mail in Florida City when she saw a man holding a rifle behind the window of his home Monday afternoon, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The mail carrier, who was not identified, quickly returned to her vehicle in the Tower View Villas community and drove away around 1:30 p.m. That’s when the man, who has also not been identified, shot at her, said Blanca Alvarez, a spokeswoman for the postal inspection office.

A bullet hit the rear bumper of the mail truck, but the driver was not injured.

“Thankfully, our postal carriers are trained to be alert of their surrounds and if they feel that they are in a dangerous situation then they should leave the area and call for help,” Alvarez said.

According to Alvarez, a call came in at around 1:35 p.m. from the mail carrier, who was delivering mail in the 600 block of Northwest Sixth Street.

Florida City police — with the help of Miami-Dade police — were able to get the suspect out of the home and he was arrested, Alvarez said. He is facing federal charges, though his exact charges were not known Monday night.

Investigators were in the area late into the evening trying figure out what led to the shooting.