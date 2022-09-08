'She defined an era': Biden, former presidents mourn Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

Michael Collins, USA TODAY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden mourned Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Thursday, hailing the U.K.'s longest-serving monarch for leading with "grace, an unwavering commitment to duty and the incomparable power of her example."

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch," the president and first lady Jill Biden said in a statement. "She defined an era."

In a world of constant change, the queen was "a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her," the statement said. "An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity."

NEXT IN LINE: Who succeeds Queen Elizabeth II, more questions answered prior to her death

Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday, hosted President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle on June 13, 2021, while he was in the U.K. to attend the Group of Seven leaders' summit.
Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at Balmoral Castle, her estate in Scotland. She was 96. Her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, immediately became king upon her death.

Biden has known the queen for three decades and has met her three times, most recently in June 2021, when she hosted him and the first lady at Windsor Castle during their visit to the U.K. to attend the Group of Seven leaders' summit.

After that visit, Biden told reporters the queen was "very gracious" and said he invited her to the White House. Biden said the monarch reminded him of his late mother.

Biden ordered flags over the White House and other public buildings be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of the queen’s burial.

President George W. Bush and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the White House's North Portico for a formal white-tie state dinner on May 7, 2007. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, were on a six day trip to the United States.
Former U.S. presidents also fondly remembered meeting the queen.

"Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as president and first lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity," Barack Obama and Michelle Obama said in a statement. "Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance."

The Obamas said they were in awe of the queen's legacy "of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time."

'THE QUEEN IS DEAD': After Queen Elizabeth II's death, Britain is now facing the unthinkable

Former President George W. Bush remembered Queen Elizabeth as "a woman of great intellect, charm and wit."

"Spending time at Buckingham Palace, and having tea with Her Majesty – and her Corgis – is among our fondest memories of the presidency," he said. "Queen Elizabeth ably led England through dark moments with her confidence in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow. Our world benefitted from her steady resolve, and we are grateful for her decades of service as sovereign."

Bill and Hillary Clinton said that through her 70-year reign, the queen led Britain through great transformations with "unfailing grace, dignity and genuine care for the welfare of all its people."

"In sunshine or storm, she was a source of stability, serenity and strength," the Clintons said.

Donald and Melania Trump said Queen Elizabeth left "a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain" and that her leadership and diplomacy advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world. However, the queen will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women, the Trumps said.

"What a grand and beautiful lady she was – there was nobody like her!" the Trumps said.

Michael Collins covers the WhiteHouse. Follow him on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS.

PLATINUM QUEEN: Elizabeth II's most recent photos

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden, past presidents eulogize Queen Elizabeth II

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g