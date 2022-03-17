She 'chased tornadoes': Boston meteorologist Mish Michaels dies at 53

Beloved Boston meteorologist Mish Michaels has died at the age of 53, CBS Boston announced yesterday.

Michaels was a part of the weather team for the last seven years and "chased tornadoes, flew into hurricanes, and brightened our lives – always sharing her enthusiasm for science and weather."

Her cause of death was not disclosed and she leaves behind a husband, daughter, aunt and a host of friends.

"Mish was so many things to so many people. A brilliant meteorologist. A dear friend. A loving wife and mother. She was one of those rare human beings that excelled at everything she did," Michael's friend and CBS Boston colleague Terry Eliasen wrote.

"For those that didn’t know her, I feel I cannot possibly portray just how amazingly brilliant she was."

According to Eliasen, she began her career as a meteorologist at WMUR in Manchester, New Hampshire, before becoming a household name when she worked at WHDH in Boston, then WBZ from 2001-2009.

She became interested by weather after a tornado tore through her apartment complex in Baltimore, Maryland when she was in kindergarten.

"She went on to be, in my mind, one of the all-time greats in Boston TV history and perhaps the most influential woman of her day in broadcast science," Eliasen said.

A family friend confirmed her death in a post on Facebook and said her family is devastated by the loss.

"Mish had the ability to brighten up every room she entered. Her professional success was monumental, but so was her commitment to helping others through her philanthropic work," the post said.

Eliasen said Michaels lived her life to the fullest and often ended her letters or emails with "sunny skies."

"Now, it’s my turn. Mish, I wish you eternal sunny skies," she concluded.

