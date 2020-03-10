SheBelieves Cup: Three Things to Look out for in England vs Spain

After bouncing back from an opening SheBelieves Cup defeat, the Lionesses emerged victorious against Japan thanks to Ellen White.

The striker netted her fourth goal at the Red Bull Arena in the 83rd minute to secure a 1-0 victory and three valuable points for Phil Neville’s team.

In their final fixture of the tournament, the Lionesses face Spain on Wednesday and here’s what to expect.

Title out of their hands

Neville’s side went into the tournament as defending champions but the opening contest against the USA didn’t go to plan.

Since then the USA claimed their second win of the competition after Julie Ertz scored in the closing stages against Spain.

England’s defence of their crown is now out of their hands but the aim against Spain will be simple – another three points.

Winning mentality

Before the tournament, White spoke about how important it was that the side regained a winning mentality.

After that first match against the USA, it could have negatively impacted on the side mentally but the win against Japan should breed newfound confidence.

It allowed younger members of the side to experience what it feels like to get a win in international football.

And seeing an established figure of the side in White, come on as a substitute and net a vital goal could be the catalyst.

Spain are not to be underestimated

Despite only competing in a World Cup for the first time in 2015, Spain have had a lot of improvement in a small amount of time.

At last year’s edition, they finished second in their group and progressed to the knockout stages for the first time in their history.

It was a last-16 exit to the eventual champions, the USA, last summer but the team came out flying in their first SheBelieves Cup match inflicting a 3-1 defeat upon Japan.

They were edged out by the USA in their second encounter, but the Lionesses must be wary of Jorge Vilda’s side.