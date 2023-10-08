She beat addiction and survived an aneurysm. School closure won't stop her GED mission.

Patricia Presberry has overcome many obstacles in her life.

Her mother died giving birth. Her step-mother died when she was 16. She was a teen mother (twice). She beat drug addiction and learned to walk again after suffering an aneurysm. In March, she survived being struck by a hit-and-run driver while she was headed to school.

“It’s the story of my life. I’ve been through a lot, but I won’t give up. I’ve come too far to stop now,” Presberry said.

At 66, she must clear another hurdle: obtaining her GED.

The problem. Her school just closed.

“I’ve stopped several times for health reasons, or something else would come up. But I will say the Adult Learning Center has always been there for me,” Presberry said.

Patricia Presberry, left, and Jon Gilgenbach.

Adult Learning Center has served thousands over 44 years

The Adult Learning Center, at 2224 W. Kilbourn Ave., has served 5,000 people since opening in 1979. The non-profit assisted adults from 18 to 80 earn their GEDs, high school diplomas or learn how to read, improve comprehension, and do basic math. Tuition was just $20 per semester.

Executive director Jon Gilgenbach said the board decided to close after losing $90,000 in grant money over the last year. One annual grant they expected to receive was short 40%, while others were eliminated altogether.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the school moved to a virtual model that opened the doors to more adults in southeastern Wisconsin who struggled with transportation or childcare issues. The school kept the model going even as the financial woes continued.

On Sept. 15, it held its final graduation at St. Martin de Porres parish and gathering hall. Eight adults graduated.

The closing comes as 1.5 million people in Wisconsin need help building literacy skills and many employers need workers to fill jobs that require literacy and numerical skills beyond basic levels.

“A lot of attention is on the literacy of children, but we have to also care about the literacy of adults because they are the ones who fill many of these job openings,” Gilgenbach said.

Presberry got pregnant, dropped out in 11th grade

Presberry attended King High School in Chicago until she got pregnant and dropped out in the 11th grade. She intended to return, but by the time she was 19, she was pregnant again with her second daughter and living in a housing project.

“I met a lot of single moms in the projects, and they gave me the incentive to go back to school, but life and obstacles got in the way,” she said.

She worked various jobs until she got an opportunity for a fresh start in Milwaukee. She was working at a dry cleaner when she would strike up conversations with students from Marquette University and the Milwaukee Area Technical College about school, when she decided the time was right to complete her degree.

“They kept telling me I should go back,” she said.

She initially enrolled in MATC’s GED program but dropped out because she couldn’t keep up with the pace. Several years passed, and Presberry saw a flier about The Adult Learning Center in a grocery store. It was the second time she saw the flier, and she took that as a sign.

“I had intended on signing up, but then I hit another problem,” she said.

She suffered an aneurysm in 2009. Over the next six months, she would spend time learning how to walk and talk again. She also lost some of her long and short-term memory.

While the aneurysm would have derailed most, Presberry said her condition made her more determined to return to school.

“I’m a grandmother now, so I’m not doing this for myself; I’m doing this for my grandchildren, too. I want them to know that you need to ask God for a way around any obstacle that gets in your way,” she said.

She's determined to overcome every obstacle to earn GED

In 2018, Presberry started at The Learning Center. She said the smaller classrooms and individual attention helped her feel at home and took away most of her jitters. She started slowly, taking one class because damage from her aneurysm limits how much information she can retain.

Presberry said teachers and volunteers helped her when she wanted to give up. When she didn’t have transportation, she was given a ride. When she needed extra help, her teachers were there. And when she felt she wasn’t ready for a test, the instructors gave her the confidence to take it and pass it.

Presberry was headed to class on March 9, when a driver struck her as she crossed the street.

“I was lying in the street, and they said he stopped, got out of his car, and then he got in and left,” she said.

The driver hasn’t been caught. Meanwhile, Presberry is still dealing with the pain of that accident.

However, her leg pain doesn’t compare to ache of hearing that the center is closing.

“I didn’t know how to take it at first. They have been working with us to find places to continue our education because they want us to succeed,” she said.

Presberry has passed her civics test, now she has to pass math, literary arts, science and social studies before earning her high school equivalency. She's determined to get there.

“I feel like I have won because now I help my great-grandkids with their reading, and I’m not intimidated when someone asks me to read or stand in front of a group,” she said. "I know I’m going to get there and get my degree. Just watch me."

