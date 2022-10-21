Shchepanik attemps the Neebing double

Neebing, Ont. — Municipality of Neebing (Blake Township) councillor candidate Gary Shchepanik could do something that hasn’t been done in almost 50 years.

Should he beat out opposing councillor candidates Ron Woit and Katherine Hill for the Blake job, Shchepanik would be the first Neebing politician to hold office for both the municipality and the City of Thunder Bay’s Neebing ward during his career since former Municipality of Neebing Reeve Mario Tocheri was appointed to the City of Thunder Bay council in 1975.

“I’m just lucky I live in both places,” said Shchepanik, who was the City of Thunder Bay’s Neebing ward councillor from 2000-2003.

“We’ve got the cottage up there (in Neebing) for 50 years. We were out there even before we had electricity.

“. . . Been out at Neebing and it started out as a family camp way back when and now I own it. . . . The only reason I’m in this (Municipality of Neebing municipal election) is because I own properties in both (the Municipality of Neebing and Thunder Bay).”

Neebing has been around a lot longer than the Shchepanik family camp. Originally the Municipality of Shuniah in 1873, the Municipality of Neebing was formed in 1881 when the townships of Blake, Crooks, Pardee, Paipoonge, Neebing, McKellar and several islands broke away from Shuniah.

Along the way, Paipoonge separated in 1904, McKellar bowed out sometime prior to the composition of Neebing’s council in 1952, while the townships of Scoble and Pearson were amalgamated into the Municipality of Neebing in 1999.

The Neebing ward would eventually come to be when Port Arthur and Fort William amalgamated to form Thunder Bay in 1970 with the new city annexing portions of Neebing and McIntyre to take advantage of an increased tax base.

Former longtime City of Thunder Bay Neebing ward councillor Linda Rydholm , who served 18 years over five terms with the city, said she would get calls from the municipality regarding the ward changing its name to clear up any confusion.

“From time to time, I would get phone calls from the Municipality of Neebing because there was confusion in some people’s minds between the Municipality of Neebing and the (Neebing) ward belonging to the city,” said Rydholm, who ran for the federal Conservatives in 2019 in the Thunder Bay-Rainy River riding, losing a close race to Marcus Powlowski of the Liberals. “I even had councillors from there and their reeve phone me and ask ‘Would the City reconsider naming the Neebing ward to another ward name?’ My answer to them was ‘Well, we have the Neebing River and you don’t. So I think that your Municipality of Neebing should change its name’. So then they stopped calling me.

“Why should we change? We’ve got the river, they don’t even have the Neebing River, you know. They have the Slate River. Let them call it something else out there. I didn’t support that at all. I wouldn’t take that to my people in Neebing ward. . . . To clear up the confusion, it would be more appropriate — to my way of thinking — for the Municipality of Neebing to change their mind. They actually amalgamated a number of places out there. They got very big . . . . to me, I think they should have changed their name. They could have chosen the Municipality of Slate, I don’t know. Maybe it didn’t have a very good ring to it compared to the Municipality of Neebing.”

Shchepanik’s political Neebing double attempt may only be coming now because of the longevity of City of Thunder Bay Neebing ward councillors.

Rydholm and J.D. Polhill combined for 11 terms and 35 years as Neebing ward councillors, a little less than 70 per cent of Thunder Bay’s 52-year history. In all, the Neebing/Kam River ward has seen only eight councillors in Thunder Bay’s half century with Don Lenardon, Roberta Taylor and Don Smith also serving a pair of terms each. The current outgoing councillor for the city’s Neebing ward is Cody Fraser.

Only Lenardon, a former councillor with the Municipality of Neebing in the 1960s, and Tocheri, have pulled off the Neebing double.

During his original foray into municipal politics, Shchepanik would seek out the advice of Polhill on how he would have to go about to beat Rydholm for the Neebing seat.

“I remember (Polhill) very well,” Shchepanik said. “Even when I was beginning to run, I’d go over to talk to him and he’d say, ‘You’ll beat (Rydholm)’ . . . I beat her once, but she beat me three times. Well, twice I guess because I bowed out (in 2010) because I just got way too busy between flying to Toronto every week and city council and the kids were starting to grow up. It was time to take care of family.”

Rydholm has a good memory. She didn’t fail to point out that she lost by only 76 votes to Shchepanik in the 2000 election.

Ontario municipal elections are on Oct. 24.

John Nagy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal