The ‘Shazamily’ Returns to Comic-Con With ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ Trailer (Video)

The sequel to the best movie of the DC Extended Universe (so far) is almost here, and the proof comes courtesy of Zachary Levi, who returned to Hall H during the first real Comic-Con of the COVID era with the debut trailer for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” Watch below.

As it begins, we see Shazam (the grown up hero Billy Batson turns into) is feeling pretty low self esteem about his role as a hero. But luckily, he’s not alone. “It’s all about family,” the older Shazam says, and we agree. We also agree that “Shazamily” is a great name for the Shazam family.

And of course, we’re extremely hyped up about the return of the Shazam family, something we were delighted to get in the climax of the first movie (we were sure they’d hold it back for the sequel). But since DC Films is consistently giving us what we want, could we get Billy Batson/Shazam literally serving as prosecutor in Mister Mind’s death penalty case?

The new cast members for the sequel (directed once again by David Sandberg) includes Helen Mirren as Hespera and Lucy Liu as Kalypso, sisters and villainous daughters of of the Titan Atlas. “West Side Story” breakout Rachel Zegler, as TheWrap exclusively reported, will also appear in an as-yet-undisclosed role that will be key to the story.

The sequel to New Line and DC Comics’ acclaimed 2019 film “Shazam!,” “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” will continue the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “Shazam!” is struck by the Living Lightning of the gods and transformed into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam.

Asher Angel returns as Billy, with Zachary Levi once again playing the kid-at-heart superhero alter ego Shazam, bestowed with the powers of six gods: the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles and the speed of Mercury. While Shazam is a formidable champion, Billy Batson is still just a kid trying to navigate high school while learning how to use these powers.

Story continues

David F. Sandberg is returning to direct the sequel from a screenplay by Henry Gayden. Peter Safran is producing through The Safran Company. “Shazam” is based on the DC character created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck.

“Shazam!” was the No. 1 film worldwide on its opening weekend in 2019, going on earn over $366 million worldwide on a relatively modest budget for a superhero film. The film, which also starred Jack Dylan Grazer, Mark Strong and Djimon Hounsou, earned an ‘A’ CinemaScore with audiences and a stellar 90% certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes score.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” will be released on December 21.