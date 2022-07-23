‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’: Zachary Levi Debuts New Trailer At Comic-Con With “Shazam-ily”

The David F. Sandberg movie was the first to tee off Warner Bros. return to in-person at San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H.

Zachary Levi who plays the title hero in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, said that part two is about “Shazam fitting into his new family.” Or as he billed it, “Shazam-ily”

More from Deadline

“We got this cool look into kids getting superpowers,” says Levi.

“It’s a couple of years on, and (the kids) are doing various missions, helping the city of Philadelphia,” adds the actor.

“We’re figuring out our own identity,” says Levi with “little family tiffs and things.”

The trailer begins with Shazam having a crisis of conscience talking about his powers. “I don’t deserve these powers,” he says, “like what am I even contributing?” He and his friends must then face a new villain, the three Daughters of Atlas, who have come to claim their powers. “Children stole the powers of the gods,” says Helen Mirren’s character, “this is very personal to me.” The daughters bring supernatural threats and dangers at Shazam, like a dragon.

Hysterical line from Levi’s Shazam to Mirren’s Hespera, “I’ve seen all the Fast and Furious movies and it’s all about family!”

MORE..

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.