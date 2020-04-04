‘Shazam!’ Director Made a Horror Movie in Quarantine — Watch

Click here to read the full article.

Director David F. Sandberg, who helmed last year’s well-liked DC film “Shazam!,” is making the most of his time hunkered down at home. He’s released, via Twitter, a spooky, three-minute horror short titled “Shadowed,” starring his wife Lotta Losten, an actress and frequent collaborator. Like her husband, she’s no stranger to the horror genre either, as she starred in his horror hits “Lights Out” and “Annabelle: Creation,” as well as “Shazam!” The director calls “Shadowed” a “companion piece” to “Lights Out,” and urges you to “watch loud in the dark.” Watch it below.

This nifty, no-budget exercise in terror is all natural light, dark corners, and silence interrupted by unexpected bursts of sound. In the film, Losten’s character is terrorized by shadows both real and spectral, as she realizes she’s definitely not alone. It’s impressive what Sandberg is able to achieve with limited means and in a single location (in this case, his house).

This is only the latest filmmaking effort from a major director made and released during quarantine — last week, IndieWire premiered a documentary short from the director of “The Amazing Johnathan Documentary.” Meanwhile, plenty of filmmakers and movie stars are finding ways to reach their audience from behind closed doors. Spike Lee recently shared the script for his unmade Jackie Robinson passion project dating back to 1996, and on Friday night hosted a watch party for his 1988 cult classic “School Daze” via Twitter. Samuel L. Jackson advocated for social distancing with a live read of a new spin on “Go the Fuck to Sleep.” IndieWire, meanwhile, has hosted Instagram live chats with luminaries such as Mark Duplass and Ethan Hawke, who still have plenty of ideas cooking despite sheltering at home.

Watch “Shadowed” below. This is Sandberg’s first film since “Shazam!,” which already has an untitled sequel in the works. His back catalogue of short films, also starring Lotta Losten, indicate that his horror roots go deep.

Made a new 3 minute horror short, ‘Shadowed’, together with @lottalosten because what else are we going to do while stuck indoors. YouTube: https://t.co/o7EPpTjwpq

Vimeo (often better quality): https://t.co/OYf63PbGbA pic.twitter.com/GPAp8eMQcc — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020





