From Shayne and Shaina to Deepti and Shake: Who is still together from 'Love is Blind'?

Marriage is a serious compact. It ties together two lives; it weds your families, your souls, your taxes. So what better matchmaker to choose for help with such a grave decision than Netflix?

The streaming giant's hit reality dating show "Love is Blind" plays on the popular adage, exploring whether it's truly what's on the inside that makes a marriage work. Separated by a wall and unable to see their potential mates, contestants speed date for less than a month to find their perfect match. A select few then leave the "pods" engaged, take a honeymoon-style trip, and move in together before heading to the altar.

In the ultimate nail-biter, neither viewers nor the contestants know who will say 'I do' and who will say 'I don't.' So, does it work? Here's a look at the show's success rate.

Who is still together from 'Love is Blind' Season 1?

In its inaugural season, viewers watched six couples leave the pods and embark on a journey to test their love. In the end, only two pairs both said yes at the altar.

Lauren and Cameron

The show's gold standard: Lauren and Cameron Hamilton are fan favorites, proving true (at least for now) that love truly can be blind. They celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary late last year.

"Love Is Blind: After the Altar." Episode 12, Two Years Later. Pictured: Lauren & Cameron.

Amber and Barnett

These two had a rockier start, with Barnett finding himself in the middle of a love triangle with Amber and Jessica. Ultimately, Amber and Barnett emerged as a true match, saying 'I do.'

"Love Is Blind: After the Altar." Episode 13, Married, Single, and It's Complicated. Pictured: Amber & Matt.

Who is still together from 'Love is Blind' Season 2?

The second season of "Love is Blind" was met with heightened anticipation, and while it delivered on the drama, it lacked lasting relationships.

Two couples both said yes at the altar: Iyanna and Jarrett, and Natalie and Nick. Unfortunately, both announced their divorces last year via Instagram, acknowledging their strong bonds but concluding 'pod love' wasn't enough.

"Love Is Blind." (L to R) Jarrette Jones, Iyanna McNeely, Shayne Jansen, Abhishek Chatterjee, Nick Lachey, Kyle Abrams, Salvador Perez, Vanessa Lachey, Natalie Lee, Deepti Vempati, Mallory Zapata, Shaina Hurley, Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thompson in Season 2 of "Love Is Blind."

Who is still together from 'Love is Blind' Season 3?

"Love is Blind" Season 3, like the first, had two couples say "I do" at the altar and remain together. Notably, there were quite a few messy "I don'ts."

Alexa and Brennan

It's a tale as old as time: Down-to-earth cowboy meets glam city slicker and they bond over... shakshouka? Alexa and Brennan are now a year into marriage and seem happy as ever.

"Love is Blind." Pictured: Brennon Lemieux and Alexia Alfia.

Colleen and Matt

The ballerina and her bearded babe are still going strong. Though speculation swirled after the pair revealed they were not yet living together during the show's 'After the Altar' special, they remain married and very much Instagram official.

"Love Is Blind." Picture: Colleen Reed, Matt Bolton in Season 3 of "Love Is Blind."

Who is still together from 'Love is Blind' Season 4?

The final few episodes of "Love is Blind" Season 4 hit Netflix April 14, so we don't yet know which couples will say "I do."

