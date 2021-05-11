Shayne Lamas Announces She and Nik Richie Are Divorcing After 11 Years of Marriage

Shayne Lamas, Nik Richie

Shayne Lamas, Nik Richie

Shayne Lamas and husband Nik Richie are ending their relationship after more than a decade together.

The former Bachelor star, 35, announced the news on Instagram Monday.

"Friends & Family, after 11 years together Nik and I have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce, we have nothing but love and respect for one another and will cherish the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," Lamas wrote alongside a photo of herself and Richie wearing boxing gloves.

"This is just the situation of two people growing apart," she continued. "We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate our new normal within our family."

RELATED: Bachelor Matt Grant & Fiancée Shayne Lamas Split

Lamas and Richie tied the knot in 2010, two years after Lamas won season 12 of The Bachelor in 2008.

Then-Bachelor Matt Grant and Lamas announced their split later that year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We tried hard to make it work but we realized that we were both heading in different directions," they said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "We truly care about each other and will remain close friends."

Lamas and Richie share two children: daughter Press, 9, and son Lyon, 5.

RELATED: Shayne Lamas Hospitalized After Miscarriage

She last shared a photo of the entire family on Instagram to mark July 4 last year.

"When you completely filter your family cause you look like a mess, Happy 4th most importantly happy 5th to my son!-sdlr," she captioned the family selfie.

Lamas and Richie welcomed Lyon in 2015 after the reality star suffered a miscarriage the year before.

"I'm not the best person in the world, but I love my wife and my family," Richie wrote on his blog at the time, PEOPLE previously reported. "Shayne is my good person. She is my support and my smile. I found you and I never want to let you go. We will overcome."