Shay Mitchell Shares Wedding Fashion Advice: ‘Slippers Are a Must’

The 'Pretty Little Liars' alum attended a wedding in Italy and made sure she looked chic and stayed comfortable

Shay Mitchell/ Instagram Shay Mitchell at a wedding

Shay Mitchell is sharing her wedding style tips!

On Wednesday, the Pretty Little Liars alum revealed how she manages to stay comfortable when attending nuptials — while still looking chic.

“Wedding tip: slippers are a must," Mitchell, 36, captioned an Instagram carousel that showed the highlights from a wedding she attended near Rome, Italy.

As well as sharing her sartorial advice with her followers, the actress also congratulated the bride and groom on their union and jokingly thanked them “for giving me a place to wear this dress to. Jk”

“Love you both,” she ended her message to the newlyweds.

For the nuptials, Mitchell wore a form-fitting red bandeau dress that featured red feathers from the label The New Arrivals by İlkyaz Özel. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun, and she kept her accessories simple with a pair of diamond earrings. However, in the first photo in the carousel, the You actress had swapped her heels for a pair of white slippers, in a shot that showed her walking up a set of stairs.

Other images from the carousel showed her full outfit for her friends' special day, which included a pair of stylish black slingback heels with clear straps. As well as a photo of chairs lined up for the wedding ceremony, a pic of Mitchell dancing with the bride and an adorable image of the newlywed couple dancing outside, the actress also included several shots of her outfit from different vantage points.

And she wasn't the only one stepping into their slippers during the nuptials. One snap in Mitchell's carousel showed a birds eye view of four pairs of feet, all adorned in white slippers monogrammed with the letters "N" and "S."

In the comments section of the post, fellow actress Nina Dobrev shared her support for Mitchell's style choices, writing, "I support slipper lyfe 4 lyfe."



But Mitchell's sensible fashion choices aren't just about swapping heels for comfy footwear. In 2022, she launched the luggage brand Béis with Swedish model Elsa Hosk, and talked about why she created versatile products.

"The inspiration for this collection was [a] non-baby bag. Anything you could use when your baby is grown up, too," Hosk in an interview for the brand's blog at the time. "For example, you can still use the tote, you can still use the clutch as your kids get older. You can transition them throughout your life."

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Shay Mitchell

Mitchell shares two daughters — 3-year-old Atlas Noa and Rome, 16 months — with longtime partner Matt Babel. At a Béis event last fall, the Dollface star told PEOPLE she was content with her duo.



"I think two is good for right now," she said with a laugh at the time. "All my friends that have one, I'm always like, 'Just savor this. Savor it! Take it in.'"

While speaking about the products designed with moms in mind, she added, “For Béis it was sort of that perfect partnership of fashion meets function. That's always been something that I strive for with Béis: having things that don't look like your typical suitcase, or in this case, your typical diaper bag. I really wanted her input, and I thought we worked well together."

Mitchell often shares elements of the mom life on social media including a cute video of her dancing with Atlas to Beyoncé’s “CUFF IT” last month in “VAN city.”

