Shay Mitchell Shares Poolside Snaps from Vacation with Her Kids: ‘Spring Break Looks a Lot Different’

The actress shares daughters Rome, 22 months, and Atlas, 4, with boyfriend Matte Babel

Instagram/shaymitchell Shay Mitchell with her daughter Rome during vacation

Shay Mitchell’s tropical getaways look a little different these days — but she’s making motherhood look as glamorous as ever.

The actress shared a carousel of photos on Instagram on April 7 from a vacation with her two daughters, Rome and Atlas, as she admitted in the caption, “Spring break looks a lot different from how it used to.”

Mitchell, 36, showed off quite a few photos of her almost 2-year-old, Rome, including an adorable shot of the toddler sitting in her lap all bundled up in a towel by the pool, and a sweet shot where she posed with her in a dress. The Pretty Little Liars alum also shared a photo of Rome and Atlas, 4, sitting inside a unicorn blow-up floatie by the pool. She shares both her daughters with her longtime boyfriend, Matte Babel, though he was not pictured in the post.

In another post, Mitchell poked fun at how quickly her older daughter is picking things up as she shared a photo of herself looking chic in a blue one-piece swimsuit, sunglasses and a crochet sunhat. In the next few photos, she zoomed in to show the reflection of Atlas in the lenses of her glasses as the little girl served as a photographer for her mom.

“Some people have ig husbands/wives and I have my four year old,” she jokingly captioned the post.

Instagram/shaymitchell Shay Mitchell poses with daughter Rome in a vacation photo

“Lmaooooo screaming the way she’s holding the camera 💀💀,” Stephanie Shepherd commented on the post about Atlas, adding the hashtag “#momgoals.”

Eva Longoria also chimed in, writing “😂😂😂,” as did Elsa Hosk, who similarly commented, “😭🤣❤️❤️.”

Instagram/shaymitchell Shay Mitchell shares photos from her tropical vacation with daughters Rome and Atlas

The Béis founder has admitted it was difficult to transition to life as a mom of two after welcoming Rome in 2022, but she told PEOPLE that the “best part” is getting to see her daughters bonding. “It’s amazing.”

Looking back on life with just Atlas, the actress said, "People used to tell me going from zero to one was nothing compared to going from one to two, and that could not be truer.”

Instagram/shaymitchell Shay Mitchell shares photos of her daughters Rome and Atlas on vacation

The girls' relationship continues to strengthen as they grow up. "They're sharing everything, dolls, and art stuff, and they just have a really special relationship," Mitchell told PEOPLE last year.

"Atlas looks at her little sister as a little mini-me, and I know Rome looks up to her, but their personalities couldn't be further apart. Atlas is quiet, loves accessories, all the crowns, all the costumes, while Rome doesn't want anything in her hair. She doesn't want to wear sunglasses, doesn't want to be dressed up, so it's really funny to see the differences between the two."

She continued, "There's a different challenge every day, but again, I feel very fortunate that I have great people that help me with this because it's a lot, and two kids over one is a whole other journey."



