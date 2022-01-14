Shawnee shooting sends two teenagers to hospital with critical injuries: police

Two teenagers were shot and critically wounded Thursday evening in Shawnee, according to police.

Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 21600 block of 51st Place on a reported armed disturbance, the Shawnee Police Department said in a statement. Responding officers found the two victims, described as an 18-year-old and 17-year-old with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital with injuries considered life-threatening. The 17-year-old was shot multiple times in the torso, and the 18-year old was struck in the leg.

Investigators have so far determined that the gunshot victims were acquainted with the shooters. Police were told by victims that two acquaintances, both men in their late teens or early 20s, had come to their house and a dispute occurred.

One of the suspects allegedly pulled a gun and shot both of the teens. The pair of suspects then fled the area in a white vehicle, possibly a Ford Focus, with no visible hubcaps.

Shawnee police are asking anyone with information about the double shooting to call the department directly at 913-631-2150 or submit information anonymously through the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.