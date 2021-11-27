Shawnee police searching for the car involved in attempted armed robberies

The Shawnee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a car involved in two separate attempted armed robberies last week.

The car is a red Toyota Corolla with a Legends Toyota advertisement plate, the department said in a statement.

Last Thursday, officers were called to the 5200 block of Findley Street around 4 a.m. after a man called police after he was approached by four men who held him at gun point and demanded his keys.

The man was struck on the head with a handgun at one point, but was able to get away and run back into his house, suffering a minor head injury.

Around 5:25 a.m., while police were still on the scene, they heard gunshots coming from a few blocks west. Responding officers found a man there who had attempted to confront the same group, police said.

The man told police one person fired multiple shots in his direction with a handgun. He was uninjured, police said.

Police say the suspects are white males in their late teens or early 20s. They were wearing surgical masks and hooded sweatshirts at the time of the attempted robberies.

The department is asking anyone with information to call the department at 913-631-2150 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.