Shawnee Mission East, Mill Valley will meet to crown Kansas 6A champ: Girls soccer results
The Kansas girls soccer championships are underway across the state.
In Class 6A, it’ll be a Shawnee showdown between Shawnee Mission East (18-2-0) and nearby Mill Valley (17-2-1), schools separated by a 15-minute drive, to determine the state champion.
Shawnee Mission East advanced to the final, set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Wichita’s Stryker Complex, with a 5-0 win over Manhattan. Mill Valley took down Washburn Rural 1-0.
Also at 2 p.m. Saturday — at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka — Class 5A will see St. Thomas Aquinas meet Bishop Carroll after the former won 4-0 in the semifinal round and the latter slipped by St. James Academy on penalty kicks.
Here are the results from Friday’s semifinal matches, as well as the schedule for Saturday...
CLASS 6A
In Wichita; at Stryker Sports Complex
Friday’s semifinals
Shawnee Mission East 5, Manhattan 0
Mill Valley 1, Washburn Rural 0
Saturday’s third-place game
Manhattan vs. Washburn Rural, noon
Saturday’s championship game
Shawnee Mission East vs. Mill Valley, 2 p.m.
CLASS 5A
In Topeka; at Hummer Sports Park
Friday’s semifinals
St. Thomas Aquinas 4, Maize South 0
Bishop Carroll 0, St. James Academy 0, 4OT (BC advances 6-5 on PKs)
Saturday’s third-place game
Maize South vs. St. James Academy, noon
Saturday’s championship game
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Bishop Carroll, 2 p.m.
CLASS 4-1A
At De Soto HS
Friday’s semifinals
Wichita Trinity Academy 2, Baldwin 1 (WTA advances 3-1 on PKs)
Bishop Miege 4, Topeka Hayden 1
Saturday’s third-place game
Baldwin vs. Topeka Hayden, noon
Saturday’s championship game
Wichita Trinity Academy vs. Bishop Miege, 2 p.m.