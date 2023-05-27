Shawnee Mission East, Mill Valley will meet to crown Kansas 6A champ: Girls soccer results

The Kansas girls soccer championships are underway across the state.

In Class 6A, it’ll be a Shawnee showdown between Shawnee Mission East (18-2-0) and nearby Mill Valley (17-2-1), schools separated by a 15-minute drive, to determine the state champion.

Shawnee Mission East advanced to the final, set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Wichita’s Stryker Complex, with a 5-0 win over Manhattan. Mill Valley took down Washburn Rural 1-0.

Also at 2 p.m. Saturday — at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka — Class 5A will see St. Thomas Aquinas meet Bishop Carroll after the former won 4-0 in the semifinal round and the latter slipped by St. James Academy on penalty kicks.

Here are the results from Friday’s semifinal matches, as well as the schedule for Saturday...

CLASS 6A

In Wichita; at Stryker Sports Complex

Friday’s semifinals

Shawnee Mission East 5, Manhattan 0

Mill Valley 1, Washburn Rural 0

Saturday’s third-place game

Manhattan vs. Washburn Rural, noon

Saturday’s championship game

Shawnee Mission East vs. Mill Valley, 2 p.m.

CLASS 5A

In Topeka; at Hummer Sports Park

Friday’s semifinals

St. Thomas Aquinas 4, Maize South 0

Bishop Carroll 0, St. James Academy 0, 4OT (BC advances 6-5 on PKs)

Saturday’s third-place game

Maize South vs. St. James Academy, noon

Saturday’s championship game

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Bishop Carroll, 2 p.m.

CLASS 4-1A

At De Soto HS

Friday’s semifinals

Wichita Trinity Academy 2, Baldwin 1 (WTA advances 3-1 on PKs)

Bishop Miege 4, Topeka Hayden 1

Saturday’s third-place game

Baldwin vs. Topeka Hayden, noon

Saturday’s championship game

Wichita Trinity Academy vs. Bishop Miege, 2 p.m.