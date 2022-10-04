Shawnee chief executive resigns, citing ‘separate vision’ for city’s future

The Shawnee city manager announced Sept. 26 that he’ll resign at the beginning of November, according to his resignation letter which says he and the city council disagree on a “path and vision for the future” for the city.

Nolan Sunderman, who started as assistant city manager in 2016 and was promoted to city manager in 2018, said he will start a new job in public service later this year. His last day will be Nov. 1.

During his tenure, Sunderman worked to create two major city development plans that sought to prioritize diverse housing options, thriving businesses and inclusive communities among other issues, including the Imagine Shawnee Strategic Vision and the Achieve Shawnee Comprehensive Plan.

“I truly believe these documents tell the story and give you, the City Council, and staff, a roadmap to make Shawnee the best it can be,” Sunderman wrote in his resignation letter addressed to Mayor Michelle Distler and the city council.

“However, it has shown, the current Governing Body, has a different different path and vision for the future of Shawnee,” he continued. “My resignation will provide an opportunity for you to identify someone to fulfill your own separate vision.”

Sunderman said he’s proud of the work he and his staff did for the city, as well as the various awards and accreditations for city departments accumulated during his tenure.

“It’s been a lot of great positive success and there’s a great team here that works really hard,” he said. “In all honesty, it’s been an honor.”

One possible point of contention is that city council members have struck down some measures for apartments and other affordable housing options. A 2021 study of Johnson County housing options urged Shawnee and other cities to provide more affordable housing as rents had risen across the county faster than incomes.

Notably in April, council members faced criticism when they voted unanimously to ban co-living rentals, a popular way for people to reduce their rents as prices have soared. The measure bans more than four people from living together in the city if any of them aren’t related.

In the news release, Distler said she was thankful for Sunderman’s time with the city.

“His vision for our community is something that will resonate and help guide us as we move forward through this season of change,” she said. “I am confident the governing body and staff will work together to make sure the city continues on a positive path.”

Distler will appoint an interim city manager and then work to fill the position permanently.