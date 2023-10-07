Shawna Trpcic, Lucasfilm Costume Designer on ‘Mandalorian’ and ‘Ahsoka,’ Dies at 56

Shawna Trpcic, and Emmy-nominated costume designer best known for her work on numerous “Star Wars” productions, including “The Mandalorian” and “Ahsoka,” died Wednesday. She was 56.

Her cause of death has not been made public, but according to her daughter, Trpcic died suddenly of an unknown illness while in Palm Desert.

“Shawna had a deep love and appreciation for Star Wars,” Dave Filoni, showrunner of “Ahsoka,” said. “You can see that in every piece of work she did with us. She loved everything about being a part of these stories, including connecting with fans and being a part of that community. I feel like she has always been a part of Star Wars. Her costumes tell a story, providing the suggestion of a life experience that happened before the cameras rolled. I loved collaborating with Shawna, and I will miss her presence.”

“Her creativity brought this world to life,” Jon Favreau, showrunner and creator of “The Mandalorian” said. “She will be deeply missed both as a friend and as a colleague.”

Originally from Artesia, California, Trpcic began her career in 1990 and worked on a steady range of films over the next 27 years. She became a Lucasfilm mainstay in 2019 when she began working on the second season of “The Mandalorian.”

According to Lucasfilm, “She was considered something of a Star Wars historian by her peers, reading every making-of book she could find to better understand the techniques used in the films during various eras. In her studies, she specifically sought out material that included discussions between George Lucas and his designers and concept artists, which became the foundational ideas of her never-ending research into Star Wars costume design.”

Trpcic received an Emmy nomination for “The Mandalorian Season” 2 and “The Book of Boba Fett.” She also won a Costume Designer’s Guild Award, and has been nominated for an Emmy for “The Mandalorian” Season 3.

