Shawn Porter, Teofimo Lopez pen heartfelt Father's Day cards to their trainer dads

WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter has counted on his dad and trainer, Kenneth Porter, to guide him in and out of the ring his entire life. The same can be said about the relationship between lightweight superstar in the making Teofimo Lopez and his dad and trainer, Teofimo Lopez Sr. Sporting News tabbed both boxers to pen a Father's Day card to their doting dads. Here are their heartfelt words.

Shawn Porter wishes dad Kenneth Porter a happy Father's Day

Shawn Porter-Kenneth Porter

Dear Dad,

Thank you. Thank you for loving me, thank you for teaching me, thank you for being an example and thank you for helping me become an example.

You taught me at a really young age that boxing is just like life. You said there's ups and downs outside the ring just like inside the ring and that I just have to learn from it and continue to be a better person inside and outside of the ring. Thank you for teaching me that boxing is just like life and thank you for getting me ready for life.

I think you knew what kind of grandfather you wanted to be. I think everything you didn't do with us, you want to do with my lil' guy and the rest of your grandchildren — and that is spoil them and give them everything they want, never tell them no and never yell at them. The complete opposite of everything you did with myself and my siblings. You really enjoy that.

On the other hand, which makes me feel good, is my son really loves you — his grandpa. Every time you're around, he's full of smiles. It's cool to see that you have a different relationship than myself and my son.

Definitely a lot to admire.

Love,

Shawn

* * * * *

Teofimo Lopez's special words to his dad, Teofimo Lopez Sr., on Father's Day

Teofimo Lopez

To my father,

Thank you for making me the man I am today. Without you, none of this would have been reality. I thank you every day for not giving up on me and having faith and trust and just being a wonderful father before anything.

You have always been a wonderful coach and you’re so passionate in what you do. Every day you watch film to always learn something new and that’s something I admire the most about you.

Dad, you’re a hell of a coach. You understand me the best — like no other. Every time we train every day, it's like you’re living again because of boxing. I'm thankful and grateful that I could do this for you and I'm glad that you have something that motivates you, and that’s boxing.

You always tell me, "You have to entertain" and "Whatever you do in that ring, don’t get hit." I won't let you down.

I'm blessed to have someone like you to call my father and to call my dad. I love you so much. You mean the world to me and we’re going to take this boxing world by storm — you and me both. We're the dynamic duo.

I can’t do this without you. Happy Father’s Day.

Love,

Teofimo

Porter's message to his dad and Lopez's words to his father were as told to Mark Lelinwalla.