Shawn Mendes Somehow Makes a Parka Sexy as He Skips the Shirt for a Rare Paris Fashion Week Appearance

The singer made a surprise cameo at the Loewe show on Friday

Jacopo Raule/Getty Shawn Mendes goes shirtless for the Loewe fall/winter show during Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week just got hotter.

Shawn Mendes stepped out for the Loewe fall/winter 2024 show on Friday, skipping the shirt under his green parka for an extra sexy appearance.

Photos of the “Mercy” singer, 25, outside of the venue shows him wearing a hooded sage green jacket unzipped to show off some skin and the tattoo of his sister Aaliyah Maria's name on his collarbone. He added one of his signature accessories — a silver chain necklace.

The rest of his look included olive green corduroy pants and black boots. His tousled curls matched the laid-back, effortless vibe of the outfit.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Shawn Mendes outside of the Loewe fall/winter 2024 Paris Fashion Week show

These days, the Canadian musician has been supplying plenty of shirtless photos and videos for his fans on Instagram.

Not too long ago, he shared a collage of black-and-white portraits that starred him and his ripped six pack and biceps.

He just kept the steamy content coming with a new set of pictures posted on Friday that show him half dressed in a suede coat, his abs on full dispaly.

Mendes’ front row appearance in Paris comes almost two months after he candidly shared the ways in which he's grown in the past year.

“The biggest lesson for me this year has been to accept and welcome the lows of life… not to constantly need to change or fix something in order to feel high again, because I know if I really slow down and listen when I'm low there’s always something to hear," he wrote in a candid self-reflective message shared to Instagram on Jan. 2.

In July 2022, Mendes canceled the tour dates to his Wonder: World Tour to focus on his mental health.

Speaking to the WSJ. Magazine last February, he said canceling the tour was something spurred on by time spent in therapy trying to unpack all that he was dealing with.

"The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way. And then doing the work to help myself and heal," he told the outlet. "And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit."

