Shawn Mendes Says He 'Really Suffered' with the 'Frustrating' Rumors About His Sexuality

Tomás Mier
·4 min read

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes is happy to be in a relationship where he can be vulnerable.

In a conversation with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, the "Wonder" singer, 22, discussed having to clear up rumors about his sexuality and how his girlfriend Camila Cabello has helped him be vulnerable.

"It was so, so frustrating for me because there were some people in my life that I was very very close to, who were gay and in the closet," Mendes told Shepard after the podcast host asked about quelling the rumors about the musician being gay. "And I felt like this real anger for those people. It's such a tricky thing. You want to say, 'I'm not gay but it'd be fine if I was gay — but also there's nothing wrong with being gay but I'm not.' You don't really know how to respond to the situation."

RELATED: Sam Smith Accepts Shawn Mendes' Apology After Using Incorrect Pronoun: 'We're All Learning'

"I've realized that we just have to stop having to be experts and politicians about it, especially as a famous musician who's a guy. I need to be really f—ing messy and say the wrong things and apologize and say the right thing after I apologize and be confused about how to respond when people say I'm gay," he added. "Everyone's been calling me gay since I was 15 years old. I'm not gay and I'm like, 'What does that mean?' I had these problems with the way my voice sounded. I'm like, 'How do I sit?' I'm always first to cross my legs and sit with a position of this feminine style and I really suffered with that s–."

Mendes explained that the rumors and his own attitudes led him to become "really open and honest."

"I think a lot of guys go through that and even worse than that there are just so many guys who are gay and in the closet and must be hearing s— like that and just being like, 'I'm terrified to come out,'" he said.

Mendes added that some of those feminine inclinations came from his upbringing as he was surrounded by female cousins during his childhood.

"I didn't grow up wrestling," he said. "I grew up getting my hair braided on New Year's Eve. It just completely depends on the way you grew up in your life and your surroundings."

The singer added that he started to come to terms with how he was and realized he had that "divine middle ground" that people like Freddie Mercury had.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

RELATED: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Surprise Fans with Release of Their 'The Christmas Song' Duet

"I'm totally not there," the "Monsters" singer added. "I'm still a little bit more manly than that so I don't know, it's a little confusing so I'm just gonna let it be what it is."

The singer also explained how his relationship with Cabello has allowed him to be more vulnerable — and that he hopes men realize that it's okay to cry.

"I think people are really quick to just say, 'Well, he's an artist so he gets a pass to be vulnerable and a pass to cry but most men shouldn't,'" he said. "Guys need to just be vulnerable. We need to cry. Stop thinking this is being brave and strong and start thinking is the opposite, actually. We're holding in these emotions and not crying and being assholes. Nothing about that is nice."

"I'm in a relationship where my girlfriend is like, 'We're going to get in bed and you're going to put your head on my chest and you're going to cry into my chest. You're going to tell me how you feel because if you don't do that you're just going to be an asshole for the next week and I'm not going to deal with that s—,'" he later added. "I'm just lucky to be in a relationship that's for it."

