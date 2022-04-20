Shawn Mendes Says He's 'Afraid' People Will 'Become Bored' with Him in Vulnerable Social Media Note

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes is wearing his heart on his sleeve.

In a vulnerable note the "Treat You Better" singer shared on Twitter, he detailed his constant state of worry that fans will "think less" of him if they "know the truth."

"sometimes I ask my self what it is that i should be doing with my life and what i always hear in return is 'to tell the truth, to be the truth.' i feel like that's a hard thing to do though. i'm afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me," Mendes, 23, began the note. "so in those moments of feeling low i either put on a show or hide."

He continued, "The truth, in current form is a 23 year old who constantly feels like he's either flying or drowning. Maybe that's just what it is to be in your 20's idk, or maybe that's just me."

Mendes went on to say that he does want to "show up" as his true self and not care about how he's perceived, but most of the time it's easier said than done.

"That's the truth. The truth is even with so much success i still find it hard to feel like i'm not failing. hyper focused on what i don't have, forgetting to see all that i do. The truth is i'm overwhelmed and overstimulated lol."

He concluded the message by relating his fans, "the truth is ALSO that i'm okay. i'm just tryna tell and be the truth. i like to think that maybe me saying this might resonate with some people."

Shortly after sharing the note and hearing from his fans, he followed up with two tweets, writing he is "honestly so okay."

im honestly so okay! i just wanna communicate with you guys in a real honest way. so i just typed i big old note out for you lol — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) April 20, 2022

and i guess im like damn if i’m feeling this with all of the blessings i have i imagine there must be so many people feeling this and just don’t want them to feel alone !! — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) April 20, 2022

Last month, Mendes opened up about post-breakup life ahead of the release of his single "When You're Gone" — and in a video, he said the lyrics reflected his real-life struggles.

"You don't realize when you're breaking up with someone … all the s— that comes after it," he said about his previous relationship with Camila Cabello. "Which is like, who do I call when I am, like, in a panic attack, who do I call when I am, like, f—ing on the edge, you know? And I think that's the reality that kinda I am on my own now after like, finally I am actually on my own and I hate that … that's my reality, you know."

Last November, Mendes and Cabello, 25, announced they had parted ways after two years of dating, claiming at the time they would "continue to be best friends."

Meanwhile, during an appearance on On Air with Ryan Seacrest earlier this month, Mendes said the exes are in a good place after their breakup.

"[We're] so friendly. I mean, I loved Camila first for so many years and that's never gonna change," he said.

Cabello, for her part, has also dealt with her feelings through song, and alluded to the split in the lyrics of "Bam Bam," her single with Ed Sheeran.

In December, the star opened up to his fans in an Instagram video about "having a hard time with social media" and thanked them for their support after the release of his single "It'll Be Okay."