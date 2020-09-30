Shawn Mendes Reveals New Album Title, Release Date

Singer Shawn Mendes will release “Wonder,” a single with an accompanying music video, on Oct. 2 ahead of his fourth studio album of the same name, set to drop on Dec. 4.

Mendes took to social media to announce the album and single, releasing an interactive website and a trailer — complete with backtracking from the song’s “Intro” — to pair with the announcement.

He also shared a letter to Twitter and Instagram filling fans in on the process that went into writing the album.

“It really feels like a piece of me has been written down on paper and recorded into song,” his post reads. “I tried to be as real and as honest as I’ve ever been. It’s a world and a journey and a dream and an album I’ve been wanting to make for a really long time.”





The website made to pair with his announcement allows users to pan through a room filled with an odd assortment of items strewn about: a setlist, a cassette tape, picture frames, packages, a bare mattress and more. Many of the items can also be click on, bringing fans to a virtual shop to preorder the items or signing them up for to receive community messages from a phone number saved under Mendes’ name.

In the trailer, the artist can be seen laying on the mattress and walking through the room before opening a window and being transported to a beach.

The forthcoming album will be the latest in a string of projects by Mendes, with all three former records certified platinum after debuting at no. 1 on the charts. He has also racked up four songs with over a billion streams on Spotify, including the chart-topping Camila Cabello collaboration, “Señorita.”

Merchandise is available on the singer’s official website, including various collectible editions of the album, clothing items, a View-Master filled with behind-the-scenes images and a set of brass rings.

