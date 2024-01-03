Shawn Mendes Reflects on Experiencing the 'Lows of Life' in 2023 and What He’s Learned

"The biggest lesson for me this year has been to accept and welcome the lows of life," Mendes wrote on Instagram

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Shawn Mendes in New York City in September 2021

Shawn Mendes is reflecting on the ways in which he's grown in the past year.

On Tuesday, the Wonder singer shared a reflective post with fans on social media, alongside a video of himself freely singing along to a harmonium.

"Over the last year i spent a lot of time singing like this.. I found that in moments of extreme anxiety or fear if i sat down with my harmonium and allowed myself with full trust to sing whatever came out it would often ease the pain," Mendes, 25, wrote.

He continued, "it felt so difficult at first to let myself sing without needing perfection but after a while i actually started to fall in love with the dance between the 'right' and the 'wrong' notes … i realized there were only moments of bliss and euphoria from the 'right' notes BECAUSE of the 'wrong' notes. The only reason i can sing in key is because i’ve learned to listen."

The "Stitches" singer also wrote that the biggest lesson he learned in 2023 was "to accept and welcome the lows of life."

"Not to constantly need to change or fix something in order to feel high again, because i know if i really slow down and listen when i’m low there’s always something to hear," he concluded.

Mendes has been open about his mental health in the past. In July 2022, he canceled the tour dates to his Wonder: World Tour to focus on his mental health.

Speaking to the WSJ. Magazine in February, he said canceling the tour was something spurred on by time spent in therapy trying to unpack all that he was dealing with.

"The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way. And then doing the work to help myself and heal," he told the outlet. "And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit."

Samir Hussein/WireImage Shawn Mendes performing

Mendes said it's "been a lot of work" making efforts to untangle his feelings, but that he feels as though the process is working, and is appreciative of the support he's received.

"I think the last year and a half has been the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life," he said. "I'm also really grateful for all the people that were so accepting and loving and kind and understanding. And it just really made me see how culture is really starting to get to a place where mental health is really becoming a priority."

Since then, the singer has been spotted getting his workout on as he runs in Los Angeles canyons and leaves the gym soaking wet. In July, Mendes showed off his ripped abs while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain. He was also spotted hanging out with TV personality Charlie Travers, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

