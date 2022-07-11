Shawn Mendes Is Postponing His Tour After Hitting A 'Breaking Point'

Shawn Mendes is taking time for his mental health.

The “Señorita” crooner announced over the weekend that he’s postponing the remaining dates of his “Wonder” world tour in order to focus on himself.

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” the 23-year-old said.

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family,” he added. “After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.”

Mendes performs onstage during the 8th annual "We Can Survive" concert on Oct. 23, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Amy Sussman via Getty Images)

“After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost,” Mendes explained. “As soon as there are more updates, I promise I will let you know. Love you guys.”

Mendes’ tour kicked off in June. Dates are currently postponed through July 29, which affects concertgoers who were looking to see the singer in Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Connecticut.

According to Mendes’ statement and his website, his next concert will be at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, which is close to where the singer is from.

Mendes is open and honest with fans about his mental health, and previously revealed that he started focusing more on his well-being after going through “a really dark time.”

“I had so much anxiety that I actually couldn’t sing anymore,” the entertainer told GQ last year. “It was all in my throat, which a lot of men experience. We often experience those emotions as tension in our back, neck, and as pain in our bodies. I couldn’t sing anymore, and I always had a thing about quitting. I didn’t want to quit.”

“I had to do something,” Mendes added. “And I was taking it out on other people, like in my relationships. I didn’t want to be that person.”

The singer said he developed habits to begin managing his anxiety, to achieve his goal of “feeling calm and good.”

