Shawn Mendes Postpones World Tour Dates, Cites Mental Health Needs
Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes is taking some time away from the road to prioritize his mental health.
Mendes made the announcement via Instagram to his more than 69 million followers, saying he would be off for three weeks.
More from Deadline
'The Tonight Show': Shawn Mendes To Co-Host Late-Night Series With Jimmy Fallon Next Week
Shawn Mendes To Voice 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' In Sony's Adaptation Of The Classic Children's Book
Anonymous Content And Pop Star Shawn Mendes Option NFT Character For Film & TV
“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” he said. “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point,” he wrote.
“After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know.”
Mendes began his 87 date tour in Portland, Oregon on June 27, 2022. The tour is in support of his 2020 album, Wonder.
Best of Deadline
2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Guilds, Festivals & More
NFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.