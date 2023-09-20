Shawn Mendes Pictured Shopping in Los Angeles with Grown Out Facial Hair in New Look

The 'If I Can't Have You' singer was seen showing off his latest look while out and about on Tuesday

Shawn Mendes is changing up his look.



The "Mercy" singer, 25, was recently spotted in Los Angeles showing off his new beard, while he sported an oversized white T-shirt with a wide neckline and light-wash blue jeans, paired with brown sandals.

The singer was trekking along, while he carried his belongings, including his two tote bags and a to-go container.

Before the "If I Can’t Have You" singer was seen in L.A. showcasing his new look on Tuesday, he was pictured in Ibiza, Spain, in July during a summer getaway. During his European vacation, the singer was photographed on a boat with friends.

Mendes’ recent vacation followed his breakup with Camila Cabello. This past June, the couple announced they decided to go their separate ways after they briefly reconciled earlier this year at Coachella in April.

Following their split, a source told PEOPLE in June, "The timing was wrong for Shawn and Camila.”

The insider explained, “Shawn is still growing and discovering himself.” The source added, “He needs time to himself to do what makes him happy. He has a lot more living and learning in his future."

Prior to their reconciliation, a source told PEOPLE that the former couple had been “friendly for several months” and had a “special connection” before they were seen together at Coachella.

Mendes and Cabello, 26, initially connected nine years ago after their first collaboration in 2014. Throughout their professional and personal relationships, they have released music together including "I Know What You Did Last Summer" in 2015 and “Señorita” in 2019.

The couple began dating in 2019 and remained together until November 2021. At the time of their breakup, Mendes and Cabello released a joint statement on Instagram.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever ❤️. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends," the post read.

They concluded their statement by expressing their appreciation for their fan's support. "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn."

Since their recent summer split, PEOPLE confirmed that the newly single Cabello re-entered the dating scene, while Mendes released a new song. Mendes’ latest release, “What the Hell Are We Dying For?” was written as a response to the recent Canadian wildfires.

Mendes explained on Instagram how his latest song came to fruition. "Started writing this song yesterday morning with my friends in upstate New York & finished it only a few hours ago...felt important to me to share with you guys in real time.”

He also called for fans and followers to join him in donating to the Canadian Red Cross.



