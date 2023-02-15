Shawn Mendes Named New David Yurman Ambassador — See the Sexy Photos Behind His 'Effortless' Collab

Shawn Mendes Named New Ambassador for David Yurman

Glen Luchford for David Yurman

Shawn Mendes has a new gig.

The "In My Blood" singer just signed on as brand ambassador for jeweler David Yurman for its newest campaign Nature's Artistry.

"David Yurman has always been a brand that embodies quality, authenticity and timeless style," Mendes, 24, tells PEOPLE of why he wanted to join the brand. "It felt like a natural fit. I've been a fan of their jewelry for a long time, and I am so excited to have worked with them on their new campaign."

Shawn Mendes Named New Ambassador for David Yurman

Glen Luchford for David Yurman

Shot by Glen Luchford, the new campaign brings Mendes and women's ambassador Scarlett Johansson into nature for a relaxed setting to showcase the jewelry. For his part, Grammy nominee Mendes has his guitar alongside him in the photos, which puts his hands on prominent display. They create the perfect canvas to show off the David Yurman rings and bracelets he wears.

It's David Yurman necklaces, though, that Mendes gravitates toward most frequently.

"I find that David Yurman jewelry has this super organic feel to it where you can feel dressed up and still feel authentic," Mendes tells PEOPLE. "That's why I've always worn these pieces on my neck because it's always been special but also subtle enough for me to feel comfortable in my own skin. It feels easy and effortless — you don't have to put on a character to wear this jewelry. You're elevating yourself in a comfortable way."

Shawn Mendes Named New Ambassador for David Yurman

Glen Luchford for David Yurman

Mendes, who tells PEOPLE he recalls buying his first David Yurman piece at least six years ago, has an affinity for jewelry, but leans toward pieces that "hold special meaning" for him. He can often be found wearing rings and necklaces for performances and red carpets, but one particular piece trumps them all: "My grandfather's ring," he shares.

As someone who has frequently made a statement with his appearance, whether it's showing off his abs while putting on a crisp white T-shirt or wearing a tailored coat that's reminiscent of all the Disney princes, Mendes knows what he's doing when it comes to fashion. He says clothing is a way to "express" himself, and "jewelry enhances that."

He's fond of trying new things when it comes to his style, but likes to sit firmly in trends that make him feel comfortable, and those are often low-key pieces.

"I like pieces that are subtle enough to let me feel comfortable, but at the same time, elevate my overall look," he tells PEOPLE. "Just have fun with it."

Shawn Mendes Named New Ambassador for David Yurman

Glen Luchford for David Yurman

Mendes' new appointment as celebrity ambassador for the brand makes him the second man to hold the post. The brand previously worked with Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding for its 2022 campaigns. For Golding, who also considers himself a jewelry fan, joining the brand meant immersing himself in a rich history of not just the accessories but their New York home as well.

"They've got such iconic pieces and such iconic clientele," Golding told PEOPLE last year of David Yurman. "And for them to be sort of a wholly New York family brand is absolutely amazing."

Johansson had a similar sentiment about joining the brand, she told PEOPLE last year. "New York is unstoppable. Being a New Yorker means knowing how to hail a taxi from the opposite side of the street," Johansson, a native New Yorker and who the brand calls the "embodiment of the David Yurman woman," told PEOPLE of becoming one of the faces of the New York-founded brand.

Shawn Mendes Named New Ambassador for David Yurman

Glen Luchford for David Yurman

"Growing up in New York, I've always felt connected to David Yurman," Johansson said. "The Yurmans and their designs always embodied New York for me – bold, fresh and just a bit of edge. When Evan [Yurman] approached me with this opportunity and shared his vision for the campaign, I already felt so linked to the brand that it was a natural fit."

For this campaign, Evan Yurman, president and chief creative officer, said in a press release that the brand's newest campaign captures the "essence" of David Yurman.

"When concepting 'Nature's Artistry,' we knew it would be essential to bring in talent who are inspired by the world around us, and let their creative instincts guide them in everything they do," he said. "Both Scarlett and Shawn are consummate artists with an effortless and welcoming presence; qualities that shine through in the campaign and are enhanced by the natural and peaceful environments they are seen in."

Shawn Mendes Named New Ambassador for David Yurman

Glen Luchford for David Yurman

For Mendes, not only did it feel rewarding to work with David Yurman, but the backdrop of the campaign truly sat right with him. "Nature has always inspired me — it's where I go when I'm creating music," he shares on the brand's site.

Find David Yurman's full spring campaign on the brand's website here and shop the pieces worn by Mendes and Johansson.