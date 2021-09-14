Shawn Mendes just broke a major beauty taboo and we couldn’t be happier about it

Photo credit: Theo Wargo - Getty Images

There’s something about people who get frequent manicures that kind of amazes me. At the first sight of a tinyyy chip or even a slight bit of shellac growth, they'll rush back to the salon to fix it. To me, these are the people that truly have their shit together.

Me, on the other hand, well. Despite being somebody with a job in the beauty industry, I struggle to keep up with nail maintenance. And when I do, my polish chips quickly and said chips stay there for ages – cue judgement. But, it seems I’m actually on trend as chipped nails just might be the next big beauty trend.

Just when I thought I couldn't love him anymore, Shawn Mendes has spoken and chipped nails are officially a beauty statement.

For the Met Gala, Shawn had his nail polish deliberately chipped away. Manicurist Betina R. Goldstein, who painted Shawn’s nails ahead of the big event, posted a picture of his manicure.

On the picture, she wrote: “Hands chipped. Yes, that’s right! Hand chipped black nails for @shawnmendes using @essie licorice”

Photo credit: Shawn Mendes

She then posted a close-up shot, adding: “I painted his nails to perfection then took a nail file to them to make them look chippe. #laboroflove #met gala”.



Photo credit: Shawn Mendes

See, guys? Chipped nails is on its way to becoming a beauty trend and it’s one me and my laziness are here for.

Shawn, I cannot thank you enough.

