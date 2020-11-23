Shawn Mendes Delivers Emotional Performance of 'Wonder' at 2020 AMAs

Taraji P. Henson Is Ready to ‘Forget About Politics’ Hosting AMAs: Music 'Brings Us Together'

Shawn Mendes is quite the showstopper.

The pop star, 22, returned to the stage during the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday night to perform "Wonder," the lead single from his upcoming album of the same name.

After starting his performance at a piano, Mendes walked through a messy bedroom which fans may recognize from a video he shared in September while promoting the new album. He then ran through the aisles of the empty theatre and headed back up on stage.

Earlier in the show, Mendes joined fellow Canadian Justin Bieber, 26, for the first live performance of their duet "Monster," which was released on Friday. During their brooding performance, Bieber and Mendes sang about their shared experiences as child stars-turned-adult musicians in front of a forest backdrop.

Getty Images Shawn Mendes

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music on Monday, Mendes revealed the true meaning behind the song.

"This song has always resonated with me and it just never found its way out. And now all of a sudden I was listening to it one day, and I just started my relationship with Justin," he said. "It just started forming properly in the last three months. I called him and I was like, 'Look, I have this song. It's kind of going there.'"

"It's about how society can put celebrities up on a pedestal and watch them fall and it seems to be this entertainment thing. And it's hard. And his heart fell deep into it," Mendes told the host. "And him and I, even yesterday, were on the phone for an hour and had the deepest conversation, I think, about so much. And it just felt really nice because it was a full-circle moment for me, this guy who was the reason I started singing."

Been working on this documentary for so long & am so excited to finally share it with you all #InWonder Nov 23rd on @netflixfilm 🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/mGVSLWpuRi pic.twitter.com/YbGvSqUNSe — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) October 13, 2020

On Monday, Mendes will release In Wonder on Netflix. The documentary will serve as "a portrait of Mendes' life, chronicling the past few years of his rise and journey," according to an official description.

In Wonder is helmed by music video director Grant Singer, who worked with The Weeknd, Lorde, and Sam Smith. Mendes and his longtime manager Andrew Gertler executive produced the film with Ben Winston. Saul Germaine and James Haygood produced.

His album Wonder drops Dec. 4.

In addition to Mendes' AMAs performance, Bell Biv DeVoe, Nelly, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd, Machine Gun Kelly, Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat were all among the artists set to appear on stage.

The American Music Awards are broadcasting live from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles from 8-11 p.m. on ABC.