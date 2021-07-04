Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Celebrate 2 Years Together With a Kiss

Pop-stars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are celebrating two years of togetherness. The singers, who got together after releasing their hit track Senorita, took to social media to share their happiness with fans.

Shawn took to Instagram to post a picture of himself sharing a sweet kiss with Camila from the Caribbean islands. He wrote, “Happy 2 years my baby.”

Camila’s selection of photos with Shawn was rather steamy. She wrote, “happy anniversary Kuko. here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love.”

The couple, who also quarantined together during the pandemic often feature in each other’s accounts. They are also frequently photographed by the paparazzi on their outings in Los Angeles.

Shawn and Camila first met when they opened for singer Austin Mahone in 2014. Camila, who was a part of girl-band Fifth Harmony had dated Mahone. In 2015, they collaborated for the first time on the track I Know What You Did Last Summer. They were friends for years before they collaborated on Senorita. However, in his documentary Shawn had revealed he was in love with her since they met.

On the work front, Camila will be next seen in Kay Cannon’s modern version of Cinderella as the Disney princess. The film also stars Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Nicholas Galitzine and James Corden in pivotal roles. Shawn, on the other hand, recently released his album Wonder. He was also seen in Netflix’s Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, a documentary about his life.

