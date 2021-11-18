Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello break up after 2 years, vow to 'continue to be best friends'

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have called it quits.

The pop stars, who collaborated on the steamy 2019 duet "Señorita," announced their breakup after two years of dating on Wednesday.

"We've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the singers each posted on their Instagram Stories. "we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. we so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

Mendes, 23, and Cabello, 24, played coy about their relationship status for months in 2019 before confirming their romance on Instagram that September with a sloppy make-out session that poked fun at their haters.

"So we saw on Twitter … you guys saying stuff about the way we're kissing and how it looks weird, like we kiss like fish," Mendes said in the 2019 video, referring to critics' reactions to various paparazzi shots of the singers engaging in PDA.

"Yeah, it really hurt our feelings," Cabello added sarcastically at the time. Mendes continued: "We just want to show you how we really kiss."

The pair burst into laughter shortly after licking each other's faces in an over-the-top French kiss.

The affectionate couple quarantined together in Miami during much of the 2020 pandemic.

Cabello recently starred in Amazon Prime's musical, "Cinderella." Both performed at the 2021 VMAs: Cabello took the stage for her hit song "Don't Go Yet," while Mendes performed his hit "Summer of Love" with Tainy.

Contributing: Cydney Henderson

