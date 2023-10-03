Shawn Levy Jokes ‘All Future Sunday Nights Are Ruined’ After Chiefs-Jets Game with Taylor Swift

The 'Deadpool 3' director attended the NFL game with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman and Taylor Swift

Shawn Levy Instagram Shawn Levy, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Taylor Swift

Shawn Levy is a Swiftie!

The Deadpool 3 director, 55, watched the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets play at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday with Taylor Swift, 33, and a host of other stars including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner.

Following the game, which the Chiefs won 23-20, Levy took to his Instagram Story to joke that “all future Sunday nights are ruined.”

“Apparently there was also a football game played last night,” added Levy alongside a snap of some of the group flashing smiles in the stands.

This was followed by a shot of Levy — who is directing Reynolds and Jackman in Deadpool 3 — posing with Swift, Lively, 36, Reynolds, 46, and Jackman, 54.



Shawn Levy Instagram Levy shared a photo of the group in the stands at Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets

In a third post, Levy shared a photo of himself smiling with Reynolds and Jackman at the game — and credited the photo to Swift.

“If only my co-workers and I like each other more. Photo Cred @taylorswift," he joked in the caption.

X-Men star Jackman also shared two selfies from the memorable evening on his own Instagram Story. In the first, he posed with Levy and Reynolds with the football field in the background.

"Probably one of my best selfies ever," the actor wrote. The second picture featured himself, Reynolds, Lively and Swift smiling for the camera.

Shawn Levy Instagram The Deadpool 3 director joked that 'all future Sunday nights are ruined forever'

Swift’s appearance at the Chiefs-Jets matchup was the second time the musician had attended a Chiefs game amid her rumored romance with tight end Travis Kelce, 33.



On Sept. 24, the Grammy winner watched the team take on the Chicago Bears from the Kelce suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The “Lavender Haze” singer was captured clapping and cheering alongside Kelce’s mom Donna in a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Taylor Swift/Shawn Levy Instagram Levy also posted a picture with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds taken by Taylor Swift

Travis opened up about the game and Swift's attendance for the first time last week on his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Calling the evening “a game I’ll remember,” Travis told his co-host and brother Jason Kelce that Swift “looked amazing.”

“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” he added of the singer, who wore a red-and-white Chiefs jacket on the night.

Michael Owens/Getty; Cooper Neill/Getty Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been linked in recent weeks

A source told PEOPLE that game was the first time Swift had met Travis’ parents.

“Everyone was enjoying themselves. She was super chill and low-key hanging out with his friends and family,” the insider said, adding that the pair are in the "super, super early days" of getting to know one another.

Travis also shared that the popstar made a good impression on his friends and family in the suite, noting on his podcast, “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family.”

“Everybody was talking about her in great light,” he added.



