Shawn Johnson Reflects on Olympic Career as She Visits Ancient Stadium with Kids: 'Proud of Where I Am'

The pro gymnast visited the Panathenaic Stadium in Greece with her two kids, son Jett James and daughter Drew Hazel

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty, Shawn Johnson East/Instagram

Shawn Johnson East is looking back on her Olympic career with her kids by her side.

On Monday, the Olympic gymnast, 31, shared a reel to her Instagram that cut together clips from her gold medal ceremony in 2008 and clips from her 2023 visit to the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece with her two kids.

While Johnson East's 2008 Summer Olympics didn't take place in Greece, the Panathenaic Stadium was built in antiquity and is where the Olympic games were held in the late 1800s and again in 2004.

Johnson East sweetly reflected on the moment, writing, "Going back to the Olympic Stadium thankful, but also so proud of where I am today."

In the caption, she mused how her life has changed since taking home the gold for her balance beam routine at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. "Life can look good a lot of different ways #olympics #family #parenting #kids #gymnastics," she wrote.

Johnson East and her husband Andrew East share daughter Drew Hazel, 2, and son Jett James, 20 months.

In May, Johnson East shared photos and video on her Instagram Story of son Jett and daughter Drew flying in an aircraft that was co-piloted by her retired NFL player husband.

"Disney here we come! Daddy is flying!!!!!" the gold medal winner captioned the first photo, where she holds her sleeping toddler on her lap.

Recently speaking with PEOPLE about joining the Blippiverse for a May 13 episode, the mom of two said she scored some major points with her kids for bringing them on set to meet the characters from the popular series.

"They worship the ground Blippi walks on," Johnson East told PEOPLE. "And when they got to come on set and meet Blippi and Meekah — our daughter has still not stopped talking about it. She thinks Blippi is her best friend and honestly, there are the kindest humans ever."

"They played with my daughter as if they were best friends. And it was, it was such a special moment for me as a mom," she shared. "They are very, very excited to see the episode."

Johnson East explores gymnastics with Meekah in the episode, something she's also been doing with her daughter Drew.

"It's very normal to start the sport of gymnastics around age 2. It's really one of the only things you can put a young kid in, so for us, it's a reason to get to do something active and give her an activity that she has a lot of fun with."

