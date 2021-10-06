Shawmut Corporation’s Protex™ N95 Particulate Respirator to be Featured in NSC Safety Congress and Expo’s New Product Showcase

Company’s Health & Safety business unit debuts its US-made N95 mask and non-surgical isolation gowns at world’s largest safety trade show

Shawmut Corporation

Shawmut Corporation's N95 Particulate Respirator Model SR9520

Shawmut Corporation's N95 Particulate Respirator Model SR9520

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawmut Corporation , a global manufacturer of advanced materials, announced today that its Protex™ N95 particulate respirator will be featured in the 2021 NSC Safety Congress & Expo 7th Annual Best in Show - New Product Showcase, which features the latest new products, services and technology serving the safety industry. Shawmut will also be introducing its new line of non-surgical isolation gowns at the Expo (booth 2308) held in Orlando, FL from October 11-13.



The National Safety Council’s Safety Congress & Expo, the world’s largest annual event for safety leaders, marks the first national trade show for Shawmut’s N95 respirator. Released in March 2021 as a direct response to the country’s dire need for domestically-produced PPE amid severe product shortages, Shawmut’s N95 particulate respirator is USA-made and features the Protex™ All-Day-Comfort™ (ADC) System, which addresses users’ concerns that most molded-cup N95s are uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time.

Shawmut’s N95 particulate respirator is designed with crucial feedback from essential and industrial workers, addressing their need for a comfortable mask they can wear all day that fits and seals properly. The Protex™ ADC™ System features a uniquely soft yet strong inner layer, a lightweight inner filtration layer, and high-sealing viscoelastic nose foam to form one of the safest and most secure N95 seals available.

“The most important feature of an N95 respirator is how well it fits and seals, but it is hard to forget the images of frontline workers from early on in the pandemic with facial indentations and bruising on their faces from wearing these protective masks,” said Steve Walley, Vice President of Health & Safety Sales at Shawmut. “We designed our N95 respirator to not only deliver the highest levels of protection, but also the highest levels of comfort. Based on the consistently high fit testing scores we receive for these masks and the overwhelming feedback from users who say this is the most comfortable N95 mask they have ever worn; I think we’ve succeeded on both fronts.”

Story continues

Shawmut will also be featuring five new Protex™ Advanced Protection non-surgical isolation gowns at the expo. All of Shawmut’s gowns meet the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the Association of the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation’s (AAMI) high compliance standards for Level 2 isolation gowns for minimal to low-fluid barrier protection. The gowns are available with a full-back overlap and 360° coverage, or an over-the-head donning and open-back style offering more breathability for users. Four of the five newly released gowns are for single-use and made with either soft spunbond polypropylene or PE film and one is reusable, made of a multi-layer synthetic laminate that offers a 50% total reduction in weight compared to competitors, making it easier for medical and industrial workers to wear them for extended periods.

Online voting for the NSC Best in Show - New Product Showcase Awards is open for registered attendees and Safety & Health subscribers and closes on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. EST. To vote for Shawmut’s Protex™ N95 Particulate Respirator click here . To learn more about Shawmut’s Health & Safety offerings, visit https://shawmutcorporation.com/medical/ .

Shawmut Corporation uses materials innovation to improve people’s lives, employing expertise in fabric formation, coating and laminating to deliver high-performance materials and components to the Automotive, Health & Safety, Military & Protective, and Custom Laminating Solutions verticals. Shawmut applies its keen understanding of the unique challenges of materials for medical applications to its Protex™ line of personal protective equipment (PPE), including high-quality N95 respirator masks and non-surgical isolation gowns, all manufactured in the United States. To purchase Shawmut’s N95 respirator click here . As a fourth-generation, family-run global company headquartered in West Bridgewater, MA, Shawmut employs over 700 employees worldwide in ten manufacturing plants and seven commercial offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Shawmut can be found online on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram . To learn more, visit www.shawmutcorporation.com .

Media Contact:

Jon Platz

508-588-3300

jplatz@shawmutcorporation.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccfe8860-b899-4124-8eb9-a96eb4969e58



