Shawinigan taxpayers call for more transparency on failure of water treatment plant

·5 min read
Elizabeth Gr&#xe9;goire fills a pot with water for use during the day. Her Shawinigan-Sud neighbourhood has been under a boil water order for four months. (Submitted by Elizabeth Gr&#xe9;goire - image credit)
Elizabeth Grégoire fills a pot with water for use during the day. Her Shawinigan-Sud neighbourhood has been under a boil water order for four months. (Submitted by Elizabeth Grégoire - image credit)

Elizabeth Grégoire fills a kettle with water in the kitchen of her home in Shawinigan-Sud. She empties the boiled water into a large pot on the stove, where, once it's cooled, she'll transfer it to jugs for use during the day.

This has been Grégoire's routine for four months now, since the city abruptly announced the closure of the water treatment plant at Lac à la Pêche, which provides drinking water to their district, as well as Shawinigan center, Lac à la Tortue and Saint-Gérard-des-Laurentides.

Grégoire is tired of the added complication, but she's more frustrated with the attitude of the mayor, when people ask for answers about why a $43-million facility doesn't work.

"He doesn't want to admit there was a mistake," Grégoire said. "So he prefers to blame the citizens for being complainers."

The mayor, Michel Angers, says he can't make information about the plant's problems public because the city is considering legal action.

Grégoire's husband, Eric Bonfanti, wonders whether a push to save money led the city to choose the wrong firm to design the plant. He wants the mayor to make expert analyses public so he can judge for himself.

"Most people aren't idiots,"' Bonfanti says. "'If you made a mistake, admit it!"

Radio-Canada
Radio-Canada

New plant had problems within months

Problems became apparent shortly after the Lac à la Pêche station came online in January 2020. The membranes installed to filter impurities out of the water from the lake were getting clogged with a mixture of the organic matter in the water and the chemicals used to treat the water.

In late November, plant operators made an urgent call to the city. The filters had clogged to the point where the plant was on the verge of a breakdown. The city ordered the shutdown of the facility, and rigged a bypass where the lake water would be chlorinated before being pumped through the distribution system.

Because the water was no longer being filtered, public health ordered a boil-water advisory for the city neighbourhoods affected.

The city commissioned a study by a team from Polytechnique Montréal, the Université de Montréal's engineering school.

The mayor announced in December that the preliminary results suggested the plant would need to undergo modifications to properly filter the water from the lake.

City engineers are working on a temporary solution. But four months into the boil-water order, tempers are starting to flare.

Tensions simmer at city council

At the monthly city council meeting in early March — the first in person since COVID restrictions were lifted — residents finally had a chance to ask questions face-to-face. People peppered Mayor Angers with criticism for a lack of transparency on the water file.

André Berthiaume was one of the people who took the mic. In August 2020, he found sludge in a stream that runs along his property, situated near the Lac à la Pêche plant.

Berthiaume realized it was coming from the plant and alerted the city and the Environment Ministry. He also spoke to the Journal de Montréal. The newspaper story brought the problems at Lac à la Pêche to light.

Radio-Canada
Radio-Canada

Berthiaume had to fight to get the city to agree to clean up the stream and he has criticized the mayor for refusing to say who's accountable for the problems.

At council, he asked who is responsible for seeing that the municipal code of ethics is respected.

After the city clerk had responded, the mayor underlined the importance of the code and transparency, then added, "But the more you know, the more you watch what you say. For example, we know who your daughter is, we know how she's connected, we know how those things can work."

Berthiaume's daughter is a journalist at the Journal de Montréal but was not involved in the coverage of Shawinigan's water problems. Angers's response prompted a chorus of boos from the people on hand.

Repairs now, legal action later

Angers says it's a small number of "usual suspects" who are pushing the water issue. The mayor says he's held frequent news conferences and given many interviews where he's shared updates on the plant since the outset.

But he insists there's a limit on how much he can make public, because the city is exploring legal action.

He says he understands the citizens' anger. He's angry too — because the plant he was promised wasn't delivered.

"It's like buying a car and bringing it home and the engine won't start," Angers said.

Susan Campbell/CBC
Susan Campbell/CBC

As to whether mistakes were made, Angers is clear. ''We know it wasn't the city council that made the decisions here. There are all kinds of firms, experts who make the decisions."

He says Shawinigan took advice from people who should have been able to avoid the situation the city finds itself in.

"For 40-something million, we never thought we'd be stuck with the problems we have now."

A change of tone from the city

Shawinigan seemed to finally change tack last week, possibly in response to the clamour for transparency.

For the first time since the problems began, the city invited media to visit the Lac à la Pêche plant with the expert consultant leading the refit. They also published a timeline for the installation and testing of the new filtering elements.

In the city's communiqué, André Lahaye, the consulting engineer, calls the timeline "optimistic" but possible — if everything goes well.

Speaking to Radio-Canada, Shawinigan's mayor called the scenario "realistic" and said he's convinced the plant will be operational by the end of June, and the boil order lifted at the beginning of July.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Jack Eichel nets a pair as Golden Knights sink Kraken 5-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice in his first multigoal game since being traded to Vegas, Logan Thompson made 26 saves and the Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. The Golden Knights, the previous NHL expansion team, swept the season series against the newest expansion team. Vegas beat Seattle in the season opener in October and shut out the Kraken 3-0 on Wednesday night. Eichel scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season in his 22nd game for the Golden Knights.

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Funniest Kyle Lowry scrum moments with Raptors

    Kyle Lowry has a big personality and wasn't afraid to show it over his years with the Toronto Raptors. Here are some of his funniest postgame moments. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.