Shawcross ready to step up

Former Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross has said he will relish the opportunity to take charge of the team against Fleetwood Town in the League Cup third round.

The 36-year-old will be supported on the side-lines by first team coach Alex Morris following Steven Schumacher's sacking on Monday.

Speaking to the club ahead of their clash against the League Two side, Shawcross said:

“Representing Stoke City in this way means a great deal to me, and I of course carry a huge amount of love and respect for our brilliant fans.

“The work the team has done to reach round three, with young sides overcoming contests against Carlisle United and Middlesbrough, has been impressive – and the prize at stake this evening is significant.”

Shawcross added that he was looking forward to having a familiar face return to the bet365 Stadium as former Potter, Charlie Adam, coaches Fleetwood Town.

“Charlie needs no introduction having represented the Club on 179 occasions between 2012 and 2019.

“His time at the Club corresponded with some of the most successful seasons in our history and I’m sure he will receive a warm welcome back to ST4.

“They will doubtless raise their game for the occasion against Championship opposition, and the team we select will need to be on their mettle if we are to progress in the competition.”