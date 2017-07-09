Shaw, Vogt homer, NL Central-leading Brewers beat Yanks 5-3

Milwaukee Brewers' Travis Shaw hits a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, July 9, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Travis Shaw and Stephen Vogt both homered and the Milwaukee Brewers lengthened their surprising lead in the NL Central, topping the New York Yankees 5-3 Sunday.

The Brewers have won nine of 11. At 50-41, manager Craig Counsell's team goes into the All-Star break in first place for the fifth time in franchise history, 5 1/2 games ahead of the reigning World Series champion Chicago Cubs and St. Louis.

The Yankees (45-41) have not won a series since June 9-11 and are 3 1/2 games behind first-place Boston in the AL East.

Milwaukee scored early off Masahiro Tanaka (7-8), who was charged with five runs on six hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Jonathan Villar and Eric Thames led off the game with consecutive singles. Following a strikeout, Shaw crushed a full-count slider 449 feet, according to MLB Statcast, beyond the Yankees' bullpen for his 19th home run and a 3-0 lead.

Vogt added a solo shot in the second, his fourth since being plucked off waivers from Oakland two weeks ago.

Jimmy Nelson (8-4) pitched five-plus innings of three-run ball. Corey Knebel notched a four-out save, his 14th in 18 opportunities.

Clint Frazier homered for the Yankees, the rookie's second shot in as many days and his third in just seven games since his debut.

Chase Headley's bid for a go-ahead, three-run homer in the sixth was taken away after a replay reversal.

Brewers right fielder Domingo Santana saved a potential game-tying hit off the bat of Gary Sanchez in the seventh, lunging while on the run to snag a hard liner.

New York finished 1 for 16 with runners in scoring position.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: OF Ryan Braun (left calf tightness) did not play after leaving Saturday's game early. ''We're going to be cautious with it today, obviously,'' Counsell said. ''I'm pretty optimistic that when we're starting on Friday he'll be in there.'' ... RHP Wily Peralta (strained right calf) struggled on Saturday night in his second rehab outing for Triple-A Colorado Springs, allowing six runs (five earned) in one-third of an inning. Peralta will need at least two more rehab appearances before the team decides on the best course forward.

Yankees: DH Matt Holliday (viral infection) played in his second rehab game for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, finishing 1 for 4 with an RBI. The team expects to activate him from the 10-day disabled list on Friday. ... 2B Starlin Castro (strained right hamstring) could also return Friday. He was replaced on the AL All-Star team due to the injury but will still attend the game. Castro will then play a rehab game or two over the break. ... The club is hopeful that OF Aaron Hicks (right oblique strain) can resume baseball activities toward the end of the upcoming road trip, and then begin taking batting practice when they return home on July 25. ... 1B Tyler Austin (strained right hamstring) is still a ways off from returning, according to manager Joe Girardi. ... LHP CC Sabathia threw live batting practice in an effort to keep him fresh, per Girardi.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Knebel will be Milwaukee's lone representative in Miami. Following the break, the Brewers will host last-place Philadelphia for a three-game set beginning on Friday night. RHP Zach Davies (10-4, 4.90 ERA) will start the series opener for Milwaukee.

Yankees: Aaron Judge and Sanchez will compete in Monday night's Home Run Derby at Marlins Park. The duo will also suit up for the American League on Tuesday in the All-Star Game alongside teammates Dellin Betances, Luis Severino and Castro. After the break, the Yankees head to Boston for four games, including a day-night doubleheader on Sunday.